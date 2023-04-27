Formula One's spring break is over, and change is in the air. Change in the form of modifications that the teams have worked on during the break, and change in the way F1 has decided to conduct its sprint weekend.

Azerbaijan is the first of six sprint weekends on the calendar for 2023, and the twist will see the sprint events as more of a standalone from the actual Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Qualifying for Sunday's GP will now take place Friday and has nothing to do with the results of the sprint races. Qualifying for the Saturday afternoon sprint race will take over two sessions, called the "shootout," on Saturday morning. The changes mean that the actual Grand Prix will only have a single, one-hour practice session that comes on Friday.

That will be a complication for teams looking to roll out changes, as they will have precious little time to workout what is working and what is not.

Other grands prix where the format will be used are Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Qatar's Lusail Circuit, Circuit of The Americas outside Austin, Texas, the Red Bull Ring in Austria, and Brazil's Interlagos.

How to watch the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

Date: April 30

April 30 Location: 3.73-mile (6.003km), 20-turn Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan

3.73-mile (6.003km), 20-turn Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan Time: 7 a.m. ET

7 a.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to expect

Baku City Circuit is known as tight and twisty but also features wide open sections such as the main straight, one of the longest on the calendar. Cars can get three wide as they try to use a bit of drafting to slingshot their way around for the pass before Turn 1. After that, drivers liken the track to something out of their karting days: tight, quick turns and changes of direction with imposing walls that will punish a driver quickly for putting a wheel wrong.

Pirelli will be bringing its softest compounds for the 51-lap race, with the C3 considered the hardest of those, the C4 being the medium and C5 the softest. The revised sprint race format will see the teams start the weekend with two sets of the C3s, four sets of the C4s and six sets of the C5s. Mediums will be required in the opening two sessions of the sprint races and softs for the final sprint in the afternoon.

Last year, the medium-compound tire was the ticket to start the race on Sunday, with teams switching to the hards somewhere between laps 17-24. But twisty Baku may also see a virtual safety car, if not an actual one, which are hard to plan for obviously. Teams opting for a two-stop strategy will still start on mediums and shift to hards, but then make one more stop for softs between laps 30-40.

Around the paddock

AlphaTauri: Changes at AlphaTauri are not limited to the car, as team principal Franz Tost has announced he will leave that role, albeit at the season's conclusion. The team has turned to Ferrari assistant team principal Laurent Mekies to step into the role in 2024, with former FIA F1 executive director Peter Bayer to join the team as chief executive officer. Tost will remain in a consultancy role.

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso is happy with the season so far but says the team has no time to rest on those accomplishments if it wants to achieve more. "After three races we know our car better, but we need to pick-up where we left off in Australia and keep up the development push over the next few races," the Spaniard told formula1.com.

Ferrari: The spring break couldn't have come at a better time for Charles Leclerc. With DNFs in two of the opening three races, Baku City presents a chance to hit reset for the Monegasque and the team, but Leclerc is cautioning the tifosi on expecting too much from them straightaway. "It's going to be a very, very difficult weekend, if not one of the most difficult of the year, having a Sprint weekend this weekend," Leclerc told formula1.com. "Having only one free practice session, on a street circuit, after three weeks break is going to be challenging. … Realistically we don't have the performance that Red Bull has … What gives me the confidence for the future is that I know the plans of the team, I know what's coming to the car, and this gives me the confidence."

McLaren: Count Lando Norris as a fan of the changes to the sprint weekend format. "I think it's a better format, I prefer it a long way comparing to what we had before," he told formula1.com. "More room, more opportunities for everyone. I like the fact you have two qualifyings, I love the format of practice and qualifying on Friday. The pressure is definitely higher, but I enjoy it more."

Mercedes AMG: There are apparently a load of small changes that the Silver Arrows will incrementally install over the coming six races or so, starting at Baku. Despite a podium last time out, Lewis Hamilton pointed out to formula1.com out that the changes "will be kind of the start of a new path for us. It will be at the core still the same car, but part of the path of getting where we want to be. … The last race was really great for us – we worked hard to get that sort of result. It won't be easy to do that again." With the Baku race sporting only one practice session for the actual Grand Prix, it may be that Mercedes doesn't roll out too many changes this weekend and saves more for the upcoming race at Miami on May 7.

Red Bull Racing: Team principal Christian Horner says he doesn't see Max Verstappen competing into his 40s as Alonso has. "His passion is just driving and racing, and while that burns within him, he is going to keep going. But how long that burns for?," Horners said to Sky Sports. "It's each individual's own journey [and] they've got to find that out for themselves