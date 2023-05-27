Helio Castroneves will race for history again at the 2023 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The 48-year-old is one of four drivers tied for the most wins (four) in Indy 500 history, including winning in 2021. He had a dominant run with three victories between 2001 and 2009, but Castroneves has proven he can still race with the best in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 starting grid. Castroneves is a 55-1 longshot on Caesars Sportsbook in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 odds. Patrick O'Ward is the 5-1 favorite among the 2023 Indianapolis 500 contenders. Alex Palou, who leads the IndyCar Series standings, will be on the pole and has the second-lowest odds at 23-4.

The 2023 Indy 500 begins at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Before scouring the 2023 Indy 500 starting grid and making any 2023 Indianapolis 500 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Indianapolis 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary auto racing prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start in NASCAR this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Indianapolis 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Will Power, even though he's a 16-1 long shot in the latest 2023 Indianapolis 500 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Power won the 2022 IndyCar championship for the second time in his career and won the Indy 500 in 2018.

Power hasn't had as strong of a start in the 2023 season, but he finished third and led three laps at the Grand Prix of Alabama on April 30. He's also finished in the top seven in three of his five races this year. The Team Penske driver has 41 career victories and finished in the top four in 12 of 17 races last year. His recent lack of success has driven his price down, but being so shortly removed off a dominating season along with having the force of Team Penske behind him makes Power a value play at 16-1, according to the model. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Pato O'Ward, the Vegas favorite at 5-1, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. O'Ward was the 2020 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year after finishing sixth and has improved his performance each year. But after leading for 26 laps in last year's race, and being even with Ericsson entering turn one on the final lap, O'Ward finished second.

That second-place finish would be a harbinger of the 2023 IndyCar Series, as O'Ward has three runners-up but no victories. He's failed to win over his last 10 races, but Arrow McLaren's drought extends much longer at The Brickyard. O'Ward's team has never won an Indy 500, despite having 45 starters since 2001. O'Ward always finds a way to be in contention, but history isn't on his side in terms of winning on Sunday. There are far better values in the 2023 Indy 500 starting grid. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Indianapolis 500 picks

2023 Indianapolis 500 odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Pato O'Ward (5-1)

Alex Palou (23-4)

Scott Dixon (7-1)

Alexander Rossi (9-1)

Rinus VeeKay (10-1)

Marcus Ericsson (11-1)

Takuma Sato (11-1)

Felix Rosenqvist (12-1)

Josef Newgarden (14-1)

Scott McLaughlin (15-1)

Santino Ferrucci (15-1)

Will Power (16-1)

Tony Kanaan (17-1)

Colton Herta (20-1)

Kyle Kirkwood (25-1)

Conor Daly (30-1)

David Malukas (40-1)

Romain Grosjean (45-1)

Graham Rahal (50-1)

Simon Pagenaud (50-1)

Ed Carpenter (50-1)

Helio Castroneves (55-1)

Ryan Hunter-Reay (60-1)

Marco Andretti (60-1)

Benjamin Pedersen (75-1)

Christian Lundgaard (100-1)

Jack Harvey (200-1)

Agustin Canapino (250-1)

Callum Ilott (250-1)

RC Enerson (300-1)

Devlin DeFrancesco (300-1)

Katherine Legge (300-1)

Sting Ray Robb (300-1)

Indianapolis 500 starting grid

Row 1- Scott Dixon, Rinus VeeKay, Felix Rosenqvist

Row 2- Santino Ferrucci, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon

Row 3- Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan

Row 4- Marcus Ericsson, Benjamin Pedersen, Will Power

Row 5- Ed Carpenter, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood

Row 6- Conor Daly, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay

Row 7- Romain Grosjean, Hélio Castroneves, Colton Herta

Row 8- Simon Pagenaud, David Malukas, Marco Andretti

Row 9- Devlin DeFrancesco, Agustín Canapino, Callum Ilott

Row 10- R. C. Enerson, Katherine Legge, Christian Lundgaard

Row 11- Sting Ray Robb, Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal