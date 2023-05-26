Nine previous winners will attempt to recapture the glory when they compete in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Marcus Ericsson will try to become the first driver to post back-to-back victories since Helio Castroneves, who accomplished the feat in 2001 and 2002. The 47-year-old Brazilian took the checkered flag for a fourth time in 2021, tying legends A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears for most Indy 500 wins.

Ericsson is +1100 and Castroneves is +5500, while Pato O'Ward is the +500 favorite in the latest 2023 Indianapolis 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Alex Palou is +575, Scott Dixon is +700 and Alexander Rossi is +900, while Rinus VeeKay rounds out the top five 2023 Indy 500 contenders at +1000. Before making any 2023 Indy 500 picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded auto racing betting and now hands out winners to his followers on SportsLine.

As a rookie in 2016, Rossi shocked the world by winning the Indy 500 as a +8000 long shot. Roberts, the nation's premier auto racing betting expert, was all over Rossi.

The following year, sportsbooks listed Takuma Sato as a +2500 long shot, but Roberts liked his speed during practice runs and listed him in the top 10 of his projected leaderboard. The result: Sato stunned the IndyCar world with his first win since 2013, and anybody who backed him saw a massive return.

Roberts also had 2018 winner Will Power, who was listed at +1000, in his top 10 and correctly predicted Simon Pagenaud to win the Indianapolis 500 a year later.

Now, Roberts has studied the 2023 Indianapolis 500 starting grid and locked in his IndyCar picks.

2023 Indianapolis 500 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Pato O'Ward, even though he is the 2023 Indianapolis 500 favorite at +500. In fact, Roberts says O'Ward, who was the 2020 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year after finishing sixth and was runner-up in the race last year, barely even cracks the top 10 on Sunday.

"I didn't see the speed from him like I did with (Alex) Palau in practices," Roberts told SportsLine. "Top-10 speed, yes, but not the fastest that's worthy of being the favorite."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Josef Newgarden, who is a long shot at +1400 in the latest Indy 500 odds. The 32-year-old native of Tennessee is seeking his sixth top-10 finish and first victory as he makes his 12th appearance in the race. Newgarden has three top-fives to his credit, the best result being third place in 2016.

"Newgarden had top-10 speed in a few Indy 500 practices, but I bet him not only because of the Penske pedigree, but because he won at Texas Motor Speedway in the second race of the season," Roberts told SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Indianapolis 500 predictions

Roberts also has identified a longshot driver with a strong chance of taking the checkered flag. Vegas is lukewarm on this driver, so anyone who backs him could cash in huge. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2023 Indianapolis 500, and which long shot should you be all over?

2023 Indianapolis 500 odds, field

