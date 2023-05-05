The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be back this Saturday with Maserati and McLaren -- two of the most iconic motorsports names -- reigniting their rivalry on a Monaco grid for the first time since 1969. The race is set for May 6 with a full day of action.

Maserati returned to motorsports with Formula E from this season after forming the Maserati MSG Racing team with drivers Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther. McLaren joined this year with Jake Hughes and René Rast as featured drivers for NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team is entering the second half of the season at the top of the Teams' world championship. Meanwhile Pascal Wehrlein leads all drivers, but Nick Cassidy from Envision Racing is tailgating him just four points behind after collecting 68 points in the last four races.

Another major storyline gong into Round 9 is that a GEN3 car will compete in Monaco for the first time ever. GEN3 is the first formula car designed and optimized specifically for street racing. According to the Formula E press release, there will be banners around the track that read "Fait Pour Monaco," which translates to "Made For Monaco" to celebrate the Spark Racing Technology vehicle.

GEN3 has shattered multiple Formula E records recently including most overtakes in a race (190), lead changes at the line (20), and different race leaders (eight) during Round 7 in Berlin.

Saturday's coverage of the 2023 Monaco E-Prix will be live on CBS Sports Network starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Before that, the Free Practice Sessions and Qualifying will be live on CBSSports.com as well as the CBS Sports App starting at 1:30 a.m. ET.

Here is all you need to know to watch the 2023 Monaco E-Prix this weekend:

How to watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Monaco

Monaco Stream: CBS Sports

Full Saturday schedule

(All times eastern)

Free Practice 1 -- 1:30 a.m.



Free Practice 2 -- 3:10 a.m.



Qualifying -- 4:40 a.m.



Round 9 -- 9:00 a.m.



Drivers' standings