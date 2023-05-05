The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be back this Saturday with Maserati and McLaren -- two of the most iconic motorsports names -- reigniting their rivalry on a Monaco grid for the first time since 1969. The race is set for May 6 with a full day of action.
Maserati returned to motorsports with Formula E from this season after forming the Maserati MSG Racing team with drivers Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther. McLaren joined this year with Jake Hughes and René Rast as featured drivers for NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team is entering the second half of the season at the top of the Teams' world championship. Meanwhile Pascal Wehrlein leads all drivers, but Nick Cassidy from Envision Racing is tailgating him just four points behind after collecting 68 points in the last four races.
Another major storyline gong into Round 9 is that a GEN3 car will compete in Monaco for the first time ever. GEN3 is the first formula car designed and optimized specifically for street racing. According to the Formula E press release, there will be banners around the track that read "Fait Pour Monaco," which translates to "Made For Monaco" to celebrate the Spark Racing Technology vehicle.
GEN3 has shattered multiple Formula E records recently including most overtakes in a race (190), lead changes at the line (20), and different race leaders (eight) during Round 7 in Berlin.
Saturday's coverage of the 2023 Monaco E-Prix will be live on CBS Sports Network starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Before that, the Free Practice Sessions and Qualifying will be live on CBSSports.com as well as the CBS Sports App starting at 1:30 a.m. ET.
Here is all you need to know to watch the 2023 Monaco E-Prix this weekend:
How to watch
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Monaco
- Stream: CBS Sports
Full Saturday schedule
(All times eastern)
- Free Practice 1 -- 1:30 a.m.
- Free Practice 2 -- 3:10 a.m.
- Qualifying -- 4:40 a.m.
- Round 9 -- 9:00 a.m.
Drivers' standings
- Pascal Wehrlein (TAG HEUER PORSCHE FORMULA E TEAM) -- 100 points
- Nick Cassidy (ENVISION RACING) -- 96 points
- Jean-Erick Vergne (DS PENSKE) -- 81 points
- Jake Dennis (AVALANCHE ANDRETTI FORMULA E) -- 80 points
- Mitch Evans (JAGUAR TCS RACING) -- 76 points
- Antonio Felix Da Costa (TAG HEUER PORSCHE FORMULA E TEAM) -- 68 points
- Sam Bird (JAGUAR TCS RACING) -- 62 points
- Sebastien Buemi (ENVISION RACING) -- 57 points
- Rene Rast (NEOM MCLAREN FORMULA E TEAM) -- 40 points
- Jake Hughes (NEOM MCLAREN FORMULA E TEAM) -- 32 points
- Stoffel Vandoorne (DS PENSKE) -- 26 points
- Maximillian Gunther (MASERATI MSG RACING) -- 24 points
- Andre Lotterer (AVALANCHE ANDRETTI FORMULA E) -- 23 points
- Lucas Di Grassi (MAHINDRA RACING) -18 points
- Norman Nato (NISSAN FORMULA E TEAM) -- 11 points
- Sergio Sette Camara (NIO 333 RACING) -- 10 points
- Dan Ticktum (NIO 333 RACING) -- 10 points
- Oliver Rowland (MAHINDRA RACING) -- 9 points
- Sacha Fenestraz (NISSAN FORMULA E TEAM) -- 7 points
- Edoardo Mortara (MASERATI MSG RACING) -- 5 points
- Robin Frijns (ABT CUPRA FORMULA E TEAM) -- 3 points
- Nico Muller (ABT CUPRA FORMULA E TEAM) -- 2 points
- Kelvin Van Der Linde (ABT CUPRA FORMULA E TEAM) -- 0 points