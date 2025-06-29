McLaren has been the dominant force in Formula 1 this season, but Red Bull Racing and Mercedes were both offered a glimmer of hope at the Canadian Grand Prix when the two teams combined to box McLaren out of the podium picture. Now they'll look to build on that momentum after an off week at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, which will be held at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Oscar Piastri has five wins already this season and the leader in the F1 standings is the second favorite at +285 in the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix odds. McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who won the pole this week, is the -225 favorite in this week's F1 odds via DraftKings, with Charles Leclerc (+850) and four-time defending world champion Max Verstappen (+1600) also in the mix.

The lights go out at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday and the race is scheduled for 71 laps around the 10-turn, 2.683-mile circuit. Before analyzing the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2025 Austrian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model. New users can also use this DraftKings promo code for $150 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 bet.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of betting success in motorsports, correctly predicting 23 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021 as well. It nailed 10 victories across the 2021 and 2022 seasons and then forecasted Verstappen's rise to prominence by calling all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and each of his first seven wins in 2024.

It went on to predict Norris as a +200 winner in the Netherlands, a +190 winner in Singapore and a +250 winner in Abu Dhabi later in 2024 before projecting Norris for a +185 win at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix and then a -150 win at Monaco. It also called Piastri's wins in Bahrain (-275) and Saudi Arabia (-105) this season, and has now called 33 of the last 54 winners dating back to 2023. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. New users also have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest Bet365 bonus code, BetMGM promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2025 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix projected leaderboard.

Top 2025 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is backing Nico Hulkenberg of Kick Sauber to finish top 10 for a +220 payout at FanDuel, where new users can also use this FanDuel promo code for $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. The 37-year-old German is in his 15th season as a Formula 1 driver and he's on the verge of driving himself into the top half of the F1 standings after recording points the last two weeks, finishing fifth in Spain and eighth in Canada.

Last year while driving with Haas, Hulkenberg finished sixth at the Austrian Grand Prix, which was tied for his best finish of the season and was also tied for the best run of his career Red Bull Ring (2015). Things appear to be trending up for Kick Sauber as its managed to dig itself out of the cellar of the F1 constructors' standings and get into a four-way battle for sixth, and the model is sees value in taking the chance to more than triple up with a Hulkenberg points finish here. See more 2025 Austrian Grand Prix picks right here.

How to make 2025 Austrian Grand Prix picks

The model has revealed its win prediction and is also targeting a driver going off with double-digit odds to make a surprising surge up the 2025 Austrian GP leaderboard. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who he is and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins the Austrian Grand Prix 2025, and which stunning longshot charges toward the front? Check out the latest 2025 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2025 Austrian Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 33 of the 54 winners in Formula 1 since the start of 2023, and find out.

2025 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix odds, contenders

See F1 Austrian Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

(odds via DraftKings subject to change)

Lando Norris -225

Oscar Piastri +285

Charles Leclerc +850

Max Verstappen +1600

Lewis Hamilton +2800

George Russell +4000

Andrea Kimi Antonelli +10000

Liam Lawson +20000

Pierre Gasly +50000

Gabriel Bortoleto +50000

Isack Hadjar +60000

Fernando Alonso +60000

Alexander Albon +60000

Yuki Tsunoda +70000

Oliver Bearman +70000

Lance Stroll +70000

Franco Colapinto +70000

Esteban Ocon +70000

Carlos Sainz +70000

Nico Hulkenberg +80000