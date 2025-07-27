With 12 of the 24 races of the Formula One calendar now in the rearview mirror, the second half of the 2025 F1 season begins on Sunday from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Nicknamed Spa, the circuit hosts the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix, and this year's race marks the 100th anniversary of the first running in 1925. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have combined to win the last five Belgian Grands Prix, but they take a backseat to the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the Belgian GP 2025 odds. Norris, who took first in qualifying on Saturday, is the +110 favorite, with Piastri at +145.

The lights go out at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, and the race is scheduled for 44 laps around Spa's 19-turn, 4.352-mile circuit. Verstappen has gone five races since his last victory and is at +370 to back in 2025 Belgian Grand Prix bets. As for Hamilton, he's a +10000 F1 longshot to win. Before analyzing the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2025 Belgian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of betting success in motorsports, correctly predicting 26 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021 as well. It nailed 10 victories across the 2021 and 2022 seasons and then forecasted Verstappen's rise to prominence by calling all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and each of his first seven wins in 2024.

It went on to predict Norris as a +200 winner in the Netherlands, a +190 winner in Singapore and a +250 winner in Abu Dhabi later in 2024 before projecting Norris' wins at the 2025 Australian GP (+185), Monaco Grand Prix (-150) and British GP (+160). It also called Piastri's wins in Bahrain (-275) and Saudi Arabia (-105) this season, and has now called 34 of the last 56 winners dating back to 2023.

One surprise: The model is backing Pierre Gasly of Alpine to finish top 10 (+185) after correctly predicting the Frenchman to also notch a top-10 (+175) the last time out in the British GP. Gasly placed sixth in Britain, which is his best finish of the season, as he overtook Lance Stroll on the final lap. The Alpine driver ended 2024 on a strong note, finishing in the points in four of his last five starts, and although he wasn't able to carry over that into 2025, he does have a distinguished history at Spa.

Gasly won his Spa debut on the French F4 Championship in 2011 when he was just 15 years old while finishing as runner-up in his other start at the circuit that season. He then, again, placed first and second in two Spa races with Formula Renault 2.0 NEC the next year, before then winning at the Belgian track in 2016 on the GP2 Series. With F1, Gasly has five top 10s over his seven starts in the Belgian GP as he's displayed the ability to contend for a podium. Additionally, the only top-3 sprint finish of Gasly's F1 career came in Belgium just two years ago, so this is a plus-money prop worth backing. See more 2025 Belgian Grand Prix picks right here.

Lando Norris +110

Oscar Piastri +145

Max Verstappen +600

Charles Leclerc +1600

George Russell +3400

Isack Hadjar +10000

Yuki Tsunoda +10000

Lewis Hamilton +10000

Alex Albon +10000

Kimi Antonelli +19000

Liam Lawson +19000

Gabriel Bortoleto +19000

Pierre Gasly +32000

Oliver Bearman +32000

Fernando Alonso +42000

Carlos Sainz +42000

Esteban Ocon +42000

Nico Hulkenberg +42000

Lance Stroll +50000

Franco Colapinto +50000