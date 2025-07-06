After another one-two finish in Austria last week, McLaren has opened up a massive 207-point lead on Ferrari in the 2025 F1 Constructors' standings at the halfway point of the season. Now the most compelling battle the sport has to offer will be a championship battle between teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. They'll head to the 2025 British Grand Prix on Sunday separated by 15 points in the drivers standings after Norris cut into Piastri's lead with a victory last week. They're two of the top three favorites in the 2025 British Grand Prix odds, with Norris listed at +300 and Piastri at +175, slightly behind Max Verstappen, who surprisingly won the pole on Saturday and is the +160 favorite.

The lights go out at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday and the race is scheduled for 71 laps around Silverstone Circuit, an 18-turn, 3.661-mile that first hosted the British Grand Prix in 1948, and has been the continuous host since 1987. Lewis Hamilton is a nine-time British GP winner and he's listed at +1100 in this week's F1 odds as he looks to capture his first win with Ferrari. Before analyzing the 2025 British Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2025 British GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of betting success in motorsports, correctly predicting 23 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021 as well. It nailed 10 victories across the 2021 and 2022 seasons and then forecasted Verstappen's rise to prominence by calling all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and each of his first seven wins in 2024.

It went on to predict Norris as a +200 winner in the Netherlands, a +190 winner in Singapore and a +250 winner in Abu Dhabi later in 2024 before projecting Norris for a +185 win at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix and then a -150 win at Monaco. It also called Piastri's wins in Bahrain (-275) and Saudi Arabia (-105) this season, and has now called 33 of the last 54 winners dating back to 2023.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections.

Top 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is backing Pierre Gasly of Alpine to finish top 10 (+175) after correctly predicting Nico Hulkenberg to finish in the points for a +220 payout last week. Gasly debuted in Formula 1 back in 2017 and now the 29-year-old Frenchman has made 164 F1 starts and has finished in the points 72 times while also earning five podium finishes and winning the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

It's been a difficult season for Alpine, who are last in points after 11 races with just 11 points. However, Gasly is responsible for all 11 of those points, finishing seventh in Bahrain, eighth in Spain and earning a point in Miami for fastest lap. We've reached the stage of the season where Alpine will need to start taking some calculated risk to climb out of the cellar and the model has Gasly finishing comfortably in the points this weekend. See more 2025 British Grand Prix picks right here.

How to make 2025 British Grand Prix picks

The model has revealed its win prediction and is also targeting a driver going off with double-digit odds to make a surprising surge up the 2025 British GP leaderboard.

So who wins the British Grand Prix 2025, and which stunning longshot charges toward the front? Check out the latest 2025 F1 odds below.

2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix odds, contenders

(odds via FanDuel subject to change)

Max Verstappen +160

Oscar Piastri +175

Lando Norris +300

Lewis Hamilton +1100

Charles Leclerc +2500

George Russell +2500

Kimi Antonelli +11000

Fernando Alonso +11000

Carlos Sainz +20000

Pierre Gasly +20000

Isack Hadjar +42000

Yuki Tsunoda +42000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Gabriel Bortoleto +50000

Lance Stroll +50000

Franco Colapinto +50000

Oliver Bearman +50000

Liam Lawson +50000

Alex Albon +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000