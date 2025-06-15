The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. It's been Formula 1's exclusive home for the Canadian Grand Prix since 1978, and is situated on Notre Dame Island in the middle of the St. Lawrence River. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen is the three-time defending champion of the event, and he'll need to keep that streak running as he looks to stop Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris of McLaren from running away in the race for the world championship. Verstappen is the +155 favorite (risk $100 to win $155) in the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix odds, followed by Piastri (+175) and George Russell (+250). Russell beat Verstappen and Piastri to claim the pole for Sunday's showdown.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll (+50000) will likely have the most support of any driver in the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix field as the only Canadian on the F1 starting grid. He's also a +8000 longshot to finish top four in this week's F1 prop odds. The lights go out at 2 p.m. ET, and the race is scheduled for 70 laps around the 14-turn, 2.710-mile circuit. Before analyzing the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2025 Canadian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2025 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is backing Red Bull Racing for a double-points finish (+170) where both Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda finish top 10. The Spanish Grand Prix was the low-water mark for Red Bull, as the team managed to collect just one point with Verstappen finishing 10th and Tsunoda finishing 13th. However, this is still incredible value when you consider the other races they've run together as teammates.

After Tsunoda replaced Liam Lawson in Red Bull's second seat, Verstappen and Tsunoda both finished inside the top 10 three times in a four-race span. That included an extremely strong run by both cars at Imola, with Verstappen winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and Tsunoda racing his way up to 10th after starting the race on pit lane. Verstappen has won the last three Canadian Grand Prix and Red Bull was double-podium at Notre Dame in 2023. See more 2025 Canadian Grand Prix picks right here.

2025 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix odds, contenders

(odds via FanDuel subject to change)

Max Verstappen +155

Oscar Piastri+175

George Russell+250

Lando Norris+850

Lewis Hamilton+4400

Kimi Antonelli+5000

Charles Leclerc+5500

Fernando Alonso+10000

Alex Albon+19000

Isack Hadjar+42000

Liam Lawson+50000

Yuki Tsunoda+50000

Carlos Sainz+50000

Gabriel Bortoleto+50000

Pierre Gasly+50000

Nico Hulkenberg+50000

Esteban Ocon+50000

Lance Stroll+50000

Oliver Bearman+50000

Franco Colapinto+50000