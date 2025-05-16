McLaren's Oscar Piastri has won four of the first six races this season and he holds a 16-point lead over teammate Lando Norris in the F1 standings heading into the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari. More commonly referred to as the Imola Circuit, the famed home of Ferrari hosted the Italian Grand Prix in 1980 and the San Marino Grand Prix from 1981-2006 before getting its own standalone grand prix beginning in 2020. Piastri and Norris are +150 co-favorites in the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix odds from DraftKings while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari are both at +2500 to win. You can also bet Ferrari to win on its home circuit in F1 props for as high as +1200 at BetMGM.

The lights go out at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday and the race is scheduled for 63 laps. Before analyzing the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2025 Emilia Romagna GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of betting success in motorsports, correctly predicting 20 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021 as well. It nailed 10 victories across the 2021 and 2022 seasons and then forecasted Verstappen's rise to prominence by calling all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and each of his first seven wins in 2024.

It went on to predict Norris as a +200 winner in the Netherlands, a +190 winner in Singapore and a +250 winner in Abu Dhabi later in 2024 before projecting Norris for a +185 win at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Then it stayed hot by calling Piastri's wins in Bahrain (-275) and Saudi Arabia (-105), and has now called 32 of the last 50 winners dating back to 2023. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2025 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix projected leaderboard.

Top 2025 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is backing Alex Albon (+180) as the top finisher excluding cars from Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull Racing, McLaren and Aston Martin. Albon and Williams have found their groove this season coming off a fifth-place finish at the Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago. The 29-year-old has recorded points in five of six races so far this season and is currently eighth in the F1 standings.

He's been the top finisher outside those five listed teams on two occasions this season and his teammate Carlos Sainz was the top finisher in another race. Williams is pretty comfortably holding down fifth in the constructors standings and their speed should play well in the Emilia Romagna GP. McClure has Albon projected to finish eighth at Imola, giving Formula 1 bettors a strong opportunity at a solid payout in this F1 prop from DraftKings. See more 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix picks right here.

How to make 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix picks

The model has revealed its win prediction and is also targeting a driver going off with double-digit odds to make a surprising surge up the 2025 Emilia Romagna GP leaderboard. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who he is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025, and which stunning longshot charges toward the front? Check out the latest 2025 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 32 of the 50 winners in Formula 1 since the start of 2023, and find out.

2025 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix odds, contenders

See F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

Oscar Piastri +150

Lando Norris +150

Max Verstappen +400

George Russell +1600

Charles Leclerc +2500

Lewis Hamilton +2500

Alex Albon +15000

Carlos Sainz +15000

Yuki Tsunoda +30000

Isack Hadjar +40000

Pierre Gasly +40000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Fernando Alonso +50000

Liam Lawson +50000

Franco Colapinto +50000

Oliver Bearman +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +60000

Lance Stroll +60000

Gabriel Bortoleto +60000