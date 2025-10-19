Oscar Piastri sits atop the 2025 Formula 1 driver's standings and will be out to earn his eighth win of the season when he takes part in the F1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. The Australian holds a 22-point advantage over Lando Norris of Great Britain. Piastri is looking for his first win since taking the Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 31, while Piastri will look to get back into the win column for the first time since Aug. 3 at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Both Piastri and Norris are looking to snap Max Verstappen's four-year stranglehold on the Formula 1 season championship.

Verstappen, who claimed pole position on Saturday, is the favorite at +135 in the latest 2025 United States Grand Prix odds. Other favorites include Norris (+185) and Piastri (+360). Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 United States Grand Prix picks or Formula 1 predictions, you need to see what auto racing insider Mike McClure has to say,

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of Formula One action, taking factors such as matchups and statistical trends into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone following his F1 picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix expert picks

For the 2025 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, McClure is high on Norris, who is seeking his first season championship. He finished second overall a year ago with 374 points. He has five wins on the season, taking the season opener in March in Australia.

His other wins have come in Monaco in May, Austria in June, July in Great Britain and Hungary in August. Norris, 25, has nine career wins. He has 16-top-10 finishes this season, including seven runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes. He placed third at Singapore on Oct. 5. The McLaren racer has reached the podium 40 times in his career and has earned 13 pole positions. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 United States Grand Prix predictions

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix odds, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Max Verstappen +135

Lando Norris +185

Oscar Piastri +360

George Russell +1400

Charles Leclerc +2800

Lewis Hamilton +2800

Andrea Kimi Antonelli +5000

Nico Hulkenberg +5500

Fernando Alonso +6500

Carlos Sainz +10000

Alexander Albon +10000

Isack Hadjar +40000

Yuki Tsunoda +40000

Liam Lawson +40000

Lance Stroll +50000

Gabriel Bortoleto +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Oliver Bearman +50000

Pierre Gasly +60000

Franco Colapinto +70000