The 2025 IndyCar season has arrived, as the action begins with the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday afternoon (noon ET) in Florida. Pato O'Ward won last year's race in St. Petersburg after some late engine issues led to a runner-up finish two years ago, allowing Marcus Ericsson to win that edition. O'Ward is listed at +700 (risk $100 to win $700) in the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg odds, while Josef Newgarden is the +420 favorite for the street circuit race. Alex Palou, who is favored to win the IndyCar Championship in 2025, is a 10-1 longshot for the season opener this weekend on the IndyCar odds board.

Some of the other Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg contenders include Scott McLaughlin (+600), Colton Herta (+650) and Will Power (+1000). Which drivers should you back with your 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg bets? Before making any 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 plays. Last season, they nailed seven outright winners in the NASCAR Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.

They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. They got off to a hot start this season, picking William Byron as a 23-1 longshot in the 2025 Daytona 500. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg bets: They are backing Marcus Ericsson to finish ahead of Alexander Rossi in a head-to-head matchup that pays -115. Ericsson joins Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood in an impressive Andretti team, but Ericsson is built for street circuits. He has the second-best average running position at St. Petersburg over the last two seasons, and he ranks second in average running position on all eight street circuits since 2023.

Ericsson uses his F1 pedigree to his advantage on tight, unforgiving tracks, running 82% of laps inside the top 10 on this type of circuit in the last two years. Rossi is at just 57% in that statistic, and his average running position is outside the top 10. Bobbitt and Greco have found that Ericsson dominates every head-to-head stat for this prop, making it a no-brainer selection at -115. See what other Grand Prix of St. Petersburg picks they like at SportsLine.

2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg odds, field

Josef Newgarden +420

Scott McLaughlin +600

Colton Herta +650

Pato O'Ward +700

Will Power +1000

Alex Palou +1000

Scott Dixon +1200

Christian Lundgaard +1200

Kyle Kirkwood +1500

Alexander Rossi +1800

Marcus Ericsson +2000

Felix Rosenqvist +2000

David Malukas +2500

Rinus Veekay +5500

Callum Ilott +6000

Conor Daly +6000

Marcus Armstrong +6000

Santino Ferrucci +6500

Graham Rahal +6500

Louis Foster +8000

David DeFrancesco +8000

Nolan Siegel +8000

Robert Shwartzman +10000

