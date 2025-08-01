The 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday just outside of Budapest at the Hungaroring, a 14-turn 2.722-mile circuit that opened in 1986 and has hosted this event every year since. The season of McLaren continued last week in Belgium, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris securing another 1-2 finish. They're running away with a 268-point lead in the constructors' standings and it looks like it will be a Piastri vs. Norris battle for the world championship. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen (+500) failed to hit the podium last week for the third race in a row and has fallen 81 points behind in his pursuit of a fifth consecutive world championship.

Piastri is the +145 favorite in the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix odds while Norris is listed at +175. The lights will go out in Budapest at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday morning and this is the 14th stop of 24 on the Formula 1 schedule.

It went on to predict Norris as a +200 winner in the Netherlands, a +190 winner in Singapore and a +250 winner in Abu Dhabi later in 2024 before projecting Norris' wins at the 2025 Australian GP (+185), Monaco Grand Prix (-150) and British GP (+160). It also called Piastri's wins in Bahrain (-275) and Saudi Arabia (-105) this season, and has now called 34 of the last 57 winners dating back to 2023.

Top 2025 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is backing Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls to finish top 10 (+130) after correctly predicting plus-money F1 props for Pierre Gasly to collect points in the last two races. Hadjar is a 20-year-old Frenchman and F1 rookie that has already collected five points finishes so far this season. That included a sixth-place finish in Monaco and then a seventh-place finish the following week in Spain.

Hadjar is a 20-year-old Frenchman and F1 rookie that has already collected five points finishes so far this season. That included a sixth-place finish in Monaco and then a seventh-place finish the following week in Spain.

Hadjar is coming off a last-place finish in Belgium, but he did finish eighth to collect a point in the Belgian Sprint Race, so the weekend wasn't an entire loss. He's currently 11th in the F1 standings and is within striking distance of Esteban Ocon (five points) to move into the top half during his first Formula 1 season. He had a podium finish in Hungary while racing Formula 2 last season.

2025 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix odds, contenders

Oscar Piastri +145

Lando Norris +175

Max Verstappen +500

Charles Leclerc +850

Lewis Hamilton +1800

George Russell +1800

Andrea Kimi Antonelli +5000

Fernando Alonso +20000

Alex Albon +32000

Carlos Sainz Jr. +32000

Liam Lawson +32000

Isack Hadjar +32000

Esteban Ocon +32000

Oliver Bearman +32000

Yuki Tsunoda +42000

Nico Hulkenberg +42000

Gabriel Bortoleto +42000

Lance Stroll +42000

Pierre Gasly +42000

Franco Colapinto +42000