Josef Newgarden will try to become the first driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in three consecutive years when the 109th edition of the race begins at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Newgarden is one of eight former winners in the 2025 Indianapolis 500 starting grid. Pato O'Ward is the +500 favorite in the 2025 Indianapolis 500 odds, followed by Alex Palou (11-2) and Scott Dixon (13-2). Rookie Robert Schwartzman (8-1) won the pole, becoming the first rookie in 42 years to start first.

Schwartzman has never raced on an oval before, potentially making him one of the most difficult drivers to evaluate. O'Ward was narrowly edged out by Newgarden in the 2024 edition of this race, so he will be motivated to close the deal this year. The 33-driver 2025 Indianapolis 500 starting grid includes intriguing longshots to consider on betting apps, so who are the value plays for 2025 Indianapolis 500 betting?

A BetMGM promo code or FanDuel promo code, for example, could make playing 2025 Indy 500 longshots a bit more comfortable.

Before entering any 2025 Indianapolis 500 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 Indy 500 predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary auto racing prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 21 NASCAR winners since 2021, including three winners in 2025. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Here are the three Indy 500 longshots to target, according to the model:

Best Indianapolis 500 longshots (odds subject to change):



Kyle Larson (+1800)

Conor Daly (+2500)

Colton Herta (+2500)

Kyle Larson (+1800)

Larson started fifth last year, but he is much further back in the grid this year (19th). The 32-year-old had a bad restart in his debut, giving him something to learn from heading into the 2025 edition. He told reporters that this is the biggest event he has ever competed in, and he is attempting The Double again this year. Larson will look for a strong showing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before heading to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. He has three wins in his last seven NASCAR Cup Series races, and his talent makes him an intriguing longshot for the Indy 500 on Sunday. On DraftKings, you can use a DraftKings promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

Conor Daly (+2500)

A native of the Indianapolis metro, Daly will have more than just the local support in his favor as he also brings an impressive slate of recent finishes to The Brickyard. After having an average finish of 23.4 over his first eight Indy 500 starts, Daly's average finish is 8.0 over his last three starts. Each of the three has been in the top 10, as he led for seven laps in 2022 and for 22 laps in 2024. Last year's performance came despite being in Row 10 on the starting grid, and now that he's on Row 4 this year, his prospects are even higher as an Indy longshot.

Colton Herta (+2500)

He has two top-10 finishes in six career Indianapolis 500 starts and is off to a strong 2025 with three finishes in the top seven over four races on traditional surfaces this year. He finished 25th on a road course on May 10, but he'll be happy to return to the conditions of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Herta, 25, is one of the youngest drivers in the 2025 Indy 500 driver pool, but he's already an accomplished IndyCar driver after finishing second in the IndyCar standings last year. He had two victories and 10 top-10 finishes for his sixth straight top-10 end-of-season result. Despite finishing second overall last year, Herta is a +2500 longshot on Sunday at both DraftKings and Caesars. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code "CBSDYW" lets you double your winnings on 10 straight bets.

More top Indianapolis 500 expert picks, longshots revealed

You've seen the Indy 500 longshots from the model. Now, see the full 2025 Indianapolis 500 leaderboard, including forecasts for who finishes first. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 21 NASCAR winners, including three in 2025.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your Indianapolis Motor Speedway picks. Visit SportsLine now to see expert Steven Taranto's picks, including an epic longshot of over 70-1, all from an expert who has nailed 17 NASCAR winners.

Visit SportsLine now to see McClure's NASCAR advice as well, including the model's top picks for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

2025 Indianapolis 500 odds, drivers

See full 2025 Indy 500 picks at SportsLine

Pato O'Ward 5-1

Alex Palou 11-2

Scott Dixon 13-2

Robert Shwartzman 8-1

Takuma Sato 9-1

Scott McLaughlin 9-1

Josef Newgarden 19-2

Felix Rosenqvist 12-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

David Malukas 18-1

Alexander Rossi 18-1

Christian Lundgaard 20-1

Marcus Ericsson 20-1

Kyle Kirkwood 25-1

Conor Daly 25-1

Colton Herta 25-1

Will Power 25-1

Santino Ferrucci 25-1

Helio Castroneves 30-1

Ed Carpenter 60-1

Graham Rahal 80-1

Sting Ray Robb 80-1

Ryan Hunter-Reay 80-1

Louis Foster 80-1

Kyffin Simpson 100-1

Jack Harvey 100-1

Devlin DeFrancesco 100-1

Christian Rasmussen 100-1

Callum Ilott 100-1

Rinus Veekay 100-1

Nolan Siegel 100-1

Marcus Armstrong 100-1

Marco Andretti 100-1

Indianapolis 500 starting grid