The 2025 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday will mark Kyle Larson's second attempt to pull "The Double" by competing in the 2025 Indy 500 before hopping on a plane and racing in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. Mother Nature prevented that from happening last year, but Larson is not the only one chasing history at the 2025 Indianapolis 500 starting lineup. Helio Castroneves is making his 25th start in the race and is seeking to become the oldest champion ever. The 2025 Indianapolis 500 odds aren't in Castroneves' favor since he's a 30-1 IndyCar longshot. Larson would also net quite the return to use in Indianapolis 500 bets at 18-1.

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 favorites for the 109th running are Pato O'Ward (5-1), Alex Palou (11-2), Scott Dixon (13-2) and pole winner Robert Shwartzman (8-1). The 33-driver 2025 Indianapolis 500 starting grid includes intriguing longshots to consider on betting apps, so who are the value plays for 2025 Indianapolis 500 betting? A BetMGM promo code or FanDuel promo code, for example, could make playing 2025 Indy 500 longshots a bit more comfortable.

Before entering any 2025 Indianapolis 500 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 Indy 500 predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary auto racing prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 21 NASCAR winners since 2021, including three winners in 2025. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Here are the three Indy 500 longshots to target, according to the model:

Kyle Larson (+1800)

Larson is making his second attempt at completing "The Double" after making his Indy 500 debut last year. The 32-time NASCAR Cup Series winner finished 18th at last year's Indy 500, but he was unable to complete the double and make NASCAR's event later in the day due to weather delays. Although it's a different style of racing, Larson is putting together a strong NASCAR Cup Series season as the current leader in the standings and coming off three victories over his last seven NASCAR Cup Series races. The 32-year-old won his most recent NASCAR Cup Series race in Kansas on May 11. Despite it being just Larson's second Indy Car race, McClure believes Larson's overall racing talent is too good for this current price and at 18-1 odds on DraftKings, you can use a DraftKings promo code to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets on your first $5 wager.

Conor Daly (+2500)

A native of the Indianapolis metro, Daly will have more than just the local support in his favor as he also brings an impressive slate of recent finishes to The Brickyard. After having an average finish of 23.4 over his first eight Indy 500 starts, Daly's average finish is 8.0 over his last three starts. Each of the three has been in the top 10, as he led for seven laps in 2022 and for 22 laps in 2024. Last year's performance came despite being in Row 10 on the starting grid, and now that he's on Row 4 this year, his prospects are even higher as an Indy longshot.

Colton Herta (+2500)

He has two top-10 finishes in six career Indianapolis 500 starts and is off to a strong 2025 with three finishes in the top seven over four races on traditional surfaces this year. He finished 25th on a road course on May 10, but he'll be happy to return to the conditions of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Herta, 25, is one of the youngest drivers in the 2025 Indy 500 driver pool, but he's already an accomplished IndyCar driver after finishing second in the IndyCar standings last year. He had two victories and 10 top-10 finishes for his sixth straight top-10 end-of-season result. Despite finishing second overall last year, Herta is a +2500 longshot on Sunday at both DraftKings and Caesars. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code "CBSDYW" lets you double your winnings on 10 straight bets.

2025 Indianapolis 500 odds, drivers

Pato O'Ward 5-1

Alex Palou 11-2

Scott Dixon 13-2

Robert Shwartzman 8-1

Takuma Sato 9-1

Scott McLaughlin 9-1

Josef Newgarden 19-2

Felix Rosenqvist 12-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

David Malukas 18-1

Alexander Rossi 18-1

Christian Lundgaard 20-1

Marcus Ericsson 20-1

Kyle Kirkwood 25-1

Conor Daly 25-1

Colton Herta 25-1

Will Power 25-1

Santino Ferrucci 25-1

Helio Castroneves 30-1

Ed Carpenter 60-1

Graham Rahal 80-1

Sting Ray Robb 80-1

Ryan Hunter-Reay 80-1

Louis Foster 80-1

Kyffin Simpson 100-1

Jack Harvey 100-1

Devlin DeFrancesco 100-1

Christian Rasmussen 100-1

Callum Ilott 100-1

Rinus Veekay 100-1

Nolan Siegel 100-1

Marcus Armstrong 100-1

Marco Andretti 100-1

