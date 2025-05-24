Veteran driver Alex Palou may have three IndyCar Series championships, but he is still seeking to win his first Indianapolis 500. Palou has come close with four top-10 finishes at the storied race, including fifth last year, when Josef Newgarden won his second consecutive Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Palou gets another shot on Sunday when he looks to make it five wins in six races this season. He is coming off a win at the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The 2025 Indianapolis 500 starts at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Pato O'Ward is the +500 favorite, with Palou at +550, Scott Dixon at +650 and Robert Schwartzman at +800 in the latest 2025 Indianapolis 500 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Before making any 2025 Indianapolis 500 picks or IndyCar Series predictions, you need to see what auto racing insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 Indianapolis 500 expert picks

One of Taranto's top 2025 Indy 500 picks: He is high on Newgarden. Although the Penske scandal directly affects his team, Newgarden is a talented driver that has the ability to overcome any adversity thrown his way. Newgarden, at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, remains in the mix to win his third consecutive Indianapolis 500. Newgarden has two top-10 finishes this season, including taking third at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Newgarden is a two-time IndyCar Series champion, winning titles in 2017 and 2019. In his 13-year IndyCar Series career, Newgarden has run 215 races. He has registered 31 wins, 58 podiums and 18 poles. He won his first race at the 2012 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top prop pick for Indianapolis 500

One surprising Indianapolis 500 prop Taranto is backing: He likes Christian Lundgaard (+105) to finish ahead of David Malukas (-135). Lundgaard, 23, is currently third in the series rankings with 155 points. He has four top-10 finishes, including second at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4. He was also third at the Grand Prix of Long Beach and at The Thermal Club Grand Prix.

In his four-year IndyCar career, he has one win, five podiums and two poles in 52 races. Malukas, meanwhile, has not finished better than 13th this season, and is coming off a 23rd-place finish at the Grand Prix Road Course earlier this month. The 23-year-old, who is looking for his first career win, has run 44 races in his three-year career. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Indianapolis 500 predictions

2025 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway odds, lineup

Pato O'Ward +500

Alex Palou +550

Scott Dixon +650

Robert Schwartzman +800

Takuma Sato +900

Scott McLaughlin +900

Josef Newgarden +1000

Felix Rosenqvist +1200

Kyle Larson +1800

David Malukas +1800

Alexander Rossi +1800

Christian Lundgaard +2000

Marcus Ericsson +2000

Kyle Kirkwood +2500

Conor Daly +2500

Colton Herta +2500

Will Power +2500

Santino Ferrucci +2500

Helio Castroneves +3000

Ed Carpenter +6000

Graham Rahal +8000

Sting Ray Robb +8000

Ryan Hunter-Reay +8000

Louis Foster +8000

Kyffin Simpson +10000

Jack Harvey +10000

Devlin DeFrancesco +10000

Christian Rasmussen +10000

Callum Ilott +10000

Rinus Veekay +10000

Nolan Siegel +10000

Marcus Armstrong +10000

Marco Andretti +10000