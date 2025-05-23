The Greatest Spectacle in Racing with have its 109th running this year when the 2025 Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Indianapolis Motor Speedway features 33 drivers, with the 2025 Indianapolis 500 starting grid consisting of full-timers like Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward and several just dropping in for the 2025 Indy 500 like Kyle Larson and Helio Castroneves. Josef Newgarden is the reigning back-to-back winner and one of eight past champions in the 2025 Indianapolis 500 starting lineup.

After two runners-up in his last three starts at this race, O'Ward is the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2025 Indianapolis 500 odds. Palou, who tops the IndyCar Series standings, is 11-2, while Larson, who is attempting "The Double", comes in at 18-1. Castroneves (30-1) is going for his record-breaking fifth victory at "The Brickyard."

Top 2025 Indianapolis 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Kyle Larson, even though he has just one prior IndyCar start and is an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2025 Indianapolis 500 odds. Larson didn't get an attempt at "The Double" last year after a rain-delayed Indy 500 forced him to miss the Coca-Cola 600, but he held his own in his IndyCar debut. The NASCAR Cup Series champion actually led last year's Indianapolis 500 for four laps late in the race before ultimately finishing 18th. He would then parlay that experience at The Brickyard into his first Cup Series victory at the track in July 2024.

Thus, Larson will return to the track feeling much more confident as he's proven he can win at the circuit, albeit that victory came with a different kind of vehicle. While he's with Hendrick on the Cup Series, he's part of Arrow McLaren on the IndyCar Series, and the team is coming off an impressive showing in last year's race. Larson's teammates, O'Ward and Alexander Rossi, placed second and fourth, respectively, as McLaren clearly is comfortable with this track. After being priced at 13-2 last year, with no IndyCar experience, Larson presents great value at 18-1 this year. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Newgarden, the two-time defending champion and one of the Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't crack the top five. Newgarden notched a podium in the season opener at St. Petersburg, but that's just about the only success he's experienced this year. He's finished 10th or worse in every other race in 2025 and is on pace for his worst IndyCar finish in a decade. Newgarden sits 11th in the standings after being among the top eight in each of the last 10 years, which includes two championships and three second-place finishes.

Newgarden's struggles are a microcosm of Team Penske's struggles as a whole. Of its three drivers, multiple had top-5 IndyCar Series finishes each of the last three years, but Penske currently doesn't have any driver in the top five of the standings this season. Not only does Penske not have any wins across 15 total starts this season, it doesn't even have any runners-up. There's also the fact that Newgarden is battling history as no one in the 108-year history of the Indianapolis 500 has ever three-peated, so the odds aren't in has favor to do so on Sunday. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Indianapolis 500 picks

2025 Indianapolis 500 odds (subject to change)

Pato O'Ward 5-1

Alex Palou 11-2

Scott Dixon 13-2

Robert Shwartzman 8-1

Takuma Sato 9-1

Scott McLaughlin 9-1

Josef Newgarden 19-2

Felix Rosenqvist 12-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

David Malukas 18-1

Alexander Rossi 18-1

Christian Lundgaard 20-1

Marcus Ericsson 20-1

Kyle Kirkwood 25-1

Conor Daly 25-1

Colton Herta 25-1

Will Power 25-1

Santino Ferrucci 25-1

Helio Castroneves 30-1

Ed Carpenter 60-1

Graham Rahal 80-1

Sting Ray Robb 80-1

Ryan Hunter-Reay 80-1

Louis Foster 80-1

Kyffin Simpson 100-1

Jack Harvey 100-1

Devlin DeFrancesco 100-1

Christian Rasmussen 100-1

Callum Ilott 100-1

Rinus Veekay 100-1

Nolan Siegel 100-1

Marcus Armstrong 100-1

Marco Andretti 100-1

Indianapolis 500 starting grid