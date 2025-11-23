Lando Norris is out to win his third race in a row and eighth on the season when he takes part in the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Great Britain has climbed to the top of the F1 driver's standings with just two races remaining this year. He holds a 24-point lead over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri of Australia. Both Piastri and Norris are looking to snap Max Verstappen's four-year stranglehold on the Formula 1 season championship.

Norris is the favorite at +100. Other favorites include Verstappen at +115 and George Russell at +850 in the latest 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The race is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. ET.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of Formula One action. Anyone following his F1 picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix expert picks

For the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, McClure is high on Norris, who is seeking his first season championship since joining F1 in 2019. Last year, he finished second overall with 374 points. In 149 F1 races, Norris has notched 11 wins and been on the podium a whopping 43 times. He has earned 15 pole positions.

After winning the season opener in Australia on March 16, he has also triumphed in Monaco in May, Austria in June, Great Britain in July, Hungary in August. He then earned wins at Mexico on Oct. 26 and Brazil on Nov. 9. He has 19 top-10 finishes this season, including eight runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes. He placed second at the United States Grand Prix on Oct. 19. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix predictions

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Lando Norris +100

Max Verstappen +115

George Russell +850

Oscar Piastri +1600

Carlos Sainz +6500

Charles Leclerc +7000

Lewis Hamilton +10000

Fernando Alonso +10000

Andrea Kimi Antonelli +10000

Isack Hadjar +15000

Liam Lawson +15000

Pierre Gasly +20000

Lance Stroll +40000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Yuki Tsunoda +70000

Oliver Bearman +70000

Esteban Ocon +70000

Gabriel Bortoleto +80000

Franco Colapinto +80000