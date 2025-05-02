After a week off, the Formula 1 season resumes with the 2025 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. The Miami International Autodrome loops around Hard Rock Stadium and first appeared on the F1 schedule in 2022, with Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing winning in 2022 and 2023 while McLaren's Lando Norris won in 2024. However, it's Oscar Piastri who was the first to three wins this season and he's the +150 co-favorite with his teammate Norris in the latest 2025 Miami Grand Prix odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.

The lights go out at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday and there are also dozens of Formula 1 props you can play like podium finish, top-six finish, team to go double podium and more at online sportsbooks like Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel. Before analyzing the 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2025 Miami GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021 as well. It nailed 10 victories across the 2021 and 2022 seasons and then forecasted Verstappen's rise to prominence by calling all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and each of his first seven wins in 2024.

It went on to predict Norris as a +200 winner in the Netherlands, a +190 winner in Singapore and a +250 winner in Abu Dhabi later in 2024 before projecting Norris for a +185 win at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Then it stayed hot by calling Piastri's wins in Bahrain (-275) and Saudi Arabia (-105), and has now called 32 of the last 49 winners dating back to 2023. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections.

Top 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is predicting a points finish (top 10) for Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar that would pay out +200 at BetMGM after correctly predicting a top 10 (+150) for Carlos Sainz of Williams last race in Saudi Arabia. Hadjar is a 20-year-old Frenchman who finished second in Formula 2 last season and he earned a seat with Racing Bulls after Yuki Tsunoda was elevated to Red Bull Racing this offseason to team with Verstappen.

Thus far, the youngster has held his own, overcoming an embarrassing debut where he crashed his car during the formation lap and had to be retired to collect points in two of his last three races. Most sportsbooks have Hadjar priced between -115 and +100 to earn his third top-10 finish in four races, so this is a tremendous value given the team's recent success. See more 2025 Miami Grand Prix picks right here.

How to make 2025 Miami Grand Prix picks

The model has revealed its win prediction and is also targeting a driver going off with double-digit odds to make a surprising surge up the 2025 Miami GP leaderboard.

So who wins the Miami Grand Prix 2025, and which stunning longshot charges toward the front?

2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Lando Norris +150

Oscar Piastri +150

Max Verstappen +450

George Russell +1200

Charles Leclerc +1200

Lewis Hamilton +3300

Kimi Antonelli +6600

Yuki Tsunoda +20000

Pierre Gasly +40000

Alex Albon +40000

Carlos Sainz +40000

Liam Lawson +200000

Fernando Alonso +200000

Oliver Bearman +200000

Isack Hadjar +200000

Jack Doohan +250000

Gabriel Bortoleto +300000

Nico Hulkenberg +300000

Esteban Ocon +300000

Lance Stroll +300000