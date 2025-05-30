The 2025 Spanish Grand Prix will be held on Sunday at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ,and after eight races it's looking like it will be a three-way title race in Formula 1 this season. McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are separated by three points atop the F1 standings after Norris won in Monaco. Four-time defending world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is 25 points behind Piastri on the lead. The latest 2025 Spanish Grand Prix odds from DraftKings list Piastri and Norris as +175 co-favorites ,while Verstappen is at +330. Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls is coming off an improbable sixth-place finish at Monaco, but you can still find him at +1000 to finish top six in the latest F1 prop odds.

The lights for the race go out at 9 a.m. ET, and the race is scheduled for 66 laps around the 14-turn, 2.894-mile circuit. Before analyzing the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2025 Spanish GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

It went on to predict Norris as a +200 winner in the Netherlands, a +190 winner in Singapore and a +250 winner in Abu Dhabi later in 2024 before projecting Norris for a +185 win at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix and then a -150 win at Monaco. It also called Piastri's wins in Bahrain (-275) and Saudi Arabia (-105) this season, and has now called 33 of the last 52 winners dating back to 2023.

Top 2025 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is backing Carlos Sainz (+225) as the top finisher excluding cars from Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull Racing, McLaren and Aston Martin. The model correctly predicted that his Williams teammate Alex Albon would earn this distinction two weeks ago at Imola and now it's Sainz's turn after four consecutive points finishes.

Circuit de Catalunya hasn't yielded a podium yet in his career, but Sainz has earned points in each of his 10 starts in the Spanish Grand Prix. Williams has now put both of their cars in the points in each of its last four races and Albon even has a trio of top-five finishes, so we know that Sainz and Williams will have the speed to be highly competitive in Spain on Sunday. See more 2025 Spanish Grand Prix picks right here.

2025 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix odds, contenders

Oscar Piastri +175

Lando Norris +175

Max Verstappen +330

George Russell +1400

Charles Leclerc +1400

Lewis Hamilton +2500

Andrea Kimi Antonelli +3500

Yuki Tsunoda +15000

Carlos Sainz +15000

Alex Albon +15000

Pierre Gasly +20000

Isack Hadjar +20000

Fernando Alonso +20000

Oliver Bearman +25000

Liam Lawson +25000

Lance Stroll +25000

Franco Colapinto +25000

Esteban Ocon +25000

Nico Hulkenberg +30000

Gabriel Bortoleto +30000