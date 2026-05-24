2026 Indianapolis 500: Live updates, results, highlights, analysis for 110th edition

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The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is upon us as 33 drivers will hit the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 110th Indianapolis 500. This year, Alex Palou will try to repeat as champion, but he has some stiff competition with eight more past winners in the field.

Palou -- who sits in pole position -- is looking to become the latest back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner with Josef Newgarden getting it done in 2023-24. Newgarden will have a bit of work to do if he wants to claim his third career victory as he starts the race at the No. 23 spot.

Two more former winners, Helio Castroneves and Takuma Sato, will be driving for some history in Speedway. At 51 and 49 years old, respectively, either driver could become the oldest ever to win an Indianapolis 500. Castroneves is also shooting to be the winningest driver in Indianapolis 500 history with five wins as he's currently tied for the all-time lead with four.

Katherine Legge can also etch her name into the history books as the first woman to pull off "double duty" by running in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. Only five drivers have done it previously with Kyle Larson being the latest in 2019.

Mick Schumacher is one of four rookies in this year's Indianapolis 500 field, and he can become the fifth rookie in the last 90 years to win his debut at the event. The son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, Mick is currently 25th in the NTT IndyCar Series standings with a best finish of 17th.

Where to watch the 110th Indianapolis 500

Date: Sunday, May 24th | Time: 12:24 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- Speedway, Indiana

TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow along right here at CBS Sports as we update you with all the action from the 2026 Indianapolis 500.