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2026 Indianapolis 500: Live updates, results, highlights, analysis for 110th edition

Who will be greeted by the checkered flag at the 110th Indianapolis 500?

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The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is upon us as 33 drivers will hit the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 110th Indianapolis 500. This year, Alex Palou will try to repeat as champion, but he has some stiff competition with eight more past winners in the field.

Palou -- who sits in pole position -- is looking to become the latest back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner with Josef Newgarden getting it done in 2023-24. Newgarden will have a bit of work to do if he wants to claim his third career victory as he starts the race at the No. 23 spot.

Two more former winners, Helio Castroneves and Takuma Sato, will be driving for some history in Speedway. At 51 and 49 years old, respectively, either driver could become the oldest ever to win an Indianapolis 500. Castroneves is also shooting to be the winningest driver in Indianapolis 500 history with five wins as he's currently tied for the all-time lead with four.

Katherine Legge can also etch her name into the history books as the first woman to pull off "double duty" by running in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. Only five drivers have done it previously with Kyle Larson being the latest in 2019.

Mick Schumacher is one of four rookies in this year's Indianapolis 500 field, and he can become the fifth rookie in the last 90 years to win his debut at the event. The son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, Mick is currently 25th in the NTT IndyCar Series standings with a best finish of 17th.

Where to watch the 110th Indianapolis 500

Date: Sunday, May 24th | Time: 12:24 p.m. ET
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- Speedway, Indiana
TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow along right here at CBS Sports as we update you with all the action from the 2026 Indianapolis 500.

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Palou looking to capitalize on pole position

Last year's Indianapolis 500 winner, Alex Palou, is sitting in pole position today. One might think that gives him an inside track to back-to-back wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but it hasn't been quite that simple in recent years. Since Simon Pagenaud won the Indianapolis 500 from pole position in 2019, the best a driver has finished after starting on pole was Palou's fourth-place finish in 2023. Four of the six pole-sitters since 2019 have finished outside the top 10. Can Palou turn the tide this afternoon?

 
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WNBA star Caitlin Clark in attendance at IMS

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark -- along with teammate Lexie Hull -- are in attendance for today's race. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Clark is off to a blistering start in 2026. She's averaging 23.8 points, 9.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. Those efforts have the Fever sitting at 4-2 and in the midst of a logjam for second place in the league.

According to Clark, it's her first time at the Indianapolis 500, and The Greatest Spectacle in Racing shouldn't disappoint.

 
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Weather could be a factor at the Indianapolis 500

Those going to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch the race in person today may need to bring an umbrella or a poncho because the forecast is calling for rain. According to Accuweather, there's a 60 percent chance of rain at noon, and that chance remains the same through 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., there's a 58 percent chance of thunderstorms.

If there are any delays or stoppages, we'll keep you updated on the timeline so that you don't miss a second of the action.

 
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Tribute to Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch, NASCAR's winningest driver, died Thursday. On Saturday, the Busch family announced his cause of death as pneumonia that led to sepsis.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway held a moment of silence for Busch ahead of Carb Day on Friday. On Sunday, the course will light the pylon on lap 18 in honor of Busch.
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