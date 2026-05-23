2026 Indy 500: Start time, TV channel, live stream, where to watch, starting grid for 110th race

One of the most famous races in the world will run for the 110th time on Sunday afternoon when the 2026 Indianapolis 500 gets underway from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Some of the most skilled drivers in the world -- including nine past winners -- will go all out on an iconic track.

One of the biggest stories of the day will be whether Alex Palou can become just the seventh driver ever to win the Indianapolis 500 in back-to-back years. Palou appears to have the inside track as he'll be starting from pole position, but just five pole-sitters have won the race since 2000. The last to do so was Simon Pagenaud in 2019.

Another driver to keep an eye on will be Katherine Legge, who is attempting to become the sixth driver and first woman to complete "double duty," which means racing in the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Kyle Larson accomplished the feat last year, but Tony Stewart is the only driver to finish in the top-10 of both races, doing so in 1999 and 2001. Legge will start the Indianapolis 500 in the No. 26 spot, and it will be her first IndyCar race since the 2024 regular season finale.

Elsewhere, Helio Castroneves is looking for a record fifth Indianapolis 500 victory. With four career wins, he's currently tied with Rick Mears, Al Unser and A.J. Fort for the most ever. Not only would Castroneves make history with the number of wins, but he would also become the oldest driver to win the even at 51. Two-time winner Takuma Sato, 49, could also earn that distinction this weekend.

Everything you need to know about how to watch the 110th Indianapolis 500 can be found below.

Where to watch the 100th Indianapolis 500

Date: Sunday, May 24th | Time: 12:24 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- Speedway, Indiana

TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

2026 Indianapolis 500 starting grid

Alex Palou -- #10 (W) Alexander Rossi -- #20 (W) David Malukas -- #12 Felix Rosenqvist -- #60 Santino Ferrucci -- #14 Pato O'Ward -- #5 Kyffin Simpson -- #8 Conor Daly -- #3 Scott McLaughlin -- #3 Scott Dixon -- #9 (W) Rinus VeeKay -- #76 Takuma Sato -- #75 (W) Ed Carpenter -- #33 Helio Castroneves -- #06 (W) Christian Rasmussen -- #21 Marcus Armstrong -- #66

Marcus Ericsson -- #28 (W) Christian Lundgaard -- #7 Will Power -- #26 (W) Nolan Siegel -- #6 Louis Foster -- #45 Ryan Hunter-Reay -- #31 (W) Josef Newgarden -- #2 (W) Romain Grosjean -- #18 Kyle Kirkwood -- #27 Katherine Legge -- #11 Mick Schumacher -- #47 (R) Graham Rahal -- #15 Dennis Hauger -- #19 (R) Jacob Abel -- #51 (R) Sting Ray Robb -- #77 Caio Collet -- #4 (R) Jack Harvey -- #24

(W) denotes past winner

(R) denotes rookie