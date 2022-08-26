Formula 1 announced Friday that German automaker Audi will join the sport as a new power unit supplier beginning in 2026. The announcement was made in Spa ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Audi's entry into F1 comes shortly after the publication of new power unit regulations earlier this month, which were designed to make the sport more attractive to new automakers and make it more possible for them to be competitive. The new regulations, which go into effect beginning in 2026, will maintain the current V6 internal combustion engine architecture but feature increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels.

"I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator," read a statement by F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali. "This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

"It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector. We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course."

Audi's powertrains will be built at their Audi Sport facility in Neuburg, which will mark the first time in over a decade that an F1 power unit will be built in Germany. The manufacturer also expects to announce which team they will align with by the end of this year -- Presently, that team is expected to be Sauber, as Audi head of development Adam Baker worked with the team from 2006 to 2009. It was also announced Friday that Sauber's current deal with Alfa Romeo will end after the 2023 season.