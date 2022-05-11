SRX Racing announced Monday that Chase Elliott will once again join the series for a one-off appearance, racing in the 2022 season finale at Sharon Speedway on July 23. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion will make his second SRX appearance after previously racing in the 2021 season finale.

Last summer, Elliott became the first active NASCAR Cup Series driver to make an SRX appearance, doing so in style at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Racing against his father and a host of other NASCAR greats, Elliott finished second in the first heat and eighth in the second heat before winning the main event outright.

Elliott will be the second active Cup Series star in the field at Sharon. Ryan Blaney will race alongside his father Dave Blaney at their hometown racetrack.

"I'm excited to get back in one of the SRX cars this season," Elliott said in a press release. "Last season was a lot of fun and a cool memory for me competing against my dad. The opportunity to race at Sharon Speedway and compete on dirt against the likes of Ryan and Dave Blaney and some guys I've looked up to my entire career is really appealing. I'm looking forward to the race, seeing all of the fans come out and hopefully I do well again."

Elliott joins the list of NASCAR stars past and present in SRX's 2022 lineup. Full-time SRX competitors with NASCAR backgrounds include Tony Stewart, Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, and Michael Waltrip, while others running at least one race include Matt Kenseth, Hailie Deegan, Bill Elliott, the Blaneys, and Ken Schrader.

Just over a month now remains before the beginning of the 2022 SRX season, which begins at Five Flags Speedway on June 18.