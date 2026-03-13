Formula 1 is expected to cancel its April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, according to multiple reports. Both countries have been attacked as Iran has exchanged strikes with the U.S. and Israel.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled for April 12, and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is slated for one week later on April 19. Even though the races are roughly a month out, F1 was forced to decide on whether to move forward before its 11 teams send freight to the region.

F1 does not plan to reschedule either race for later in the season.

This will mark the first time F1 has canceled a race since it scrapped the 2023 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix due to flooding in northern Italy.

There are now 22 races on the F1 schedule, and that could have a significant impact on the Constructors' Championship standings, as well as the race for the Drivers' Championship. Last year, Lando Norris beat out Max Verstappen by just two points to win the world title, and Oscar Piastri was only eight points behind Norris in third.

With Bahrain and Saudi Arabia expected to be off the schedule, F1 will get a lengthy break following the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29. The next race will be more than a month later at the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Teams and drivers are presently focused on the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. The sprint race will be on Friday night, followed by qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

After winning the season-opening race in Australia, Mercedes and star driver George Russell will try to make it two in a row, but they will get pressure from the likes of Ferrari and 2025 champion McLaren.