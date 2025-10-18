The 2025 United States Grand Prix is on Sunday and right now F1 bettors can use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, depending on where they live. The lights go out at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin and Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and George Russell will all be vying for the win. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

2025 US Grand Prix F1 betting preview

After opening up a big lead atop the F1 standings to begin the season, Piastri and Norris of McLaren have seen Max Verstappen (twice) and George Russell go to the podium over the last three races and suddenly the drivers' championship looks like a three or even four-driver race. Piastri leads with 336 points while Norris is sitting on 314, but Verstappen -- the four-time defending world champion -- is lurking with 273 points and Russell has crept up with 237 points.

McLaren is the runaway leader for the constructors' championship, as their 650 points double that of second-place Mercedes (325 points). Ferrari is third with 298 points on the season, and Charles Leclerc is the defending champion of the United States Grand Prix and Carlos Sainz Jr. finished second to give Ferrari a one-two finish. Leclerc and his new Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton are fifth and sixth in the standings, with 173 and 125 points, respectively.

The latest United States Grand Prix F1 odds from BetMGM list Verstappen as the +175 favorite to win his fourth US Grand Prix while Norris is priced at +200 and Piastri is +250. Russell won last week in Singapore and is now listed at +1200 while Leclerc is at +1400 and Hamilton is +2500.

