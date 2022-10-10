The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the sanctioning body of Formula 1, announced Monday that Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin both exceeded the 2021 Financial Regulations, but in different ways. Each have been cited with committing "procedural breaches."

Red Bull Racing has additionally been found to have committed a "minor financial overspend" (less than five-percent of the cost cap).

Formula 1 was originally going to release its findings on the matter on Wednesday, but pushed back the ruling to Monday, a day after the Japanese Grand Prix, which Red Bull's Max Verstappen won to clinch his second Formula 1 title.

Throughout the speculation and up to Monday's findings, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner insisted the team have done nothing wrong. After the findings were announced, Red Bull Racing released a statement on Twitter that noted the team's "surprise and disappointment."

"Our 2021 submission was below the cost cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA's findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount," the Twitter post read. "Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all options available."

Racer.com reports that the FIA Cost Cap Administration are currently determining the next course of action.

Any excess considered a minor breach can be worked out with F1 through an "Accepted Breach Agreement," but anything over 5 percent would be considered egregious, and the parties involved would have to appear before the Cap Adjudication Panel.

Penalties for these infractions range from being reprimanded to paying a fine to having Drivers' and Constructors' points deducted. Extreme situations could even include exclusion from the championship. A third team, Williams, were also cited for having made a "procedural breach" in May 2022 that they corrected in a way the FIA said was "timely, cooperative and transparent."