Formula 1 announced Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023 due to "ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation" in the country. The cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix means that the race will not take place for the fourth year in a row.

The status of the Chinese Grand Prix, which was set to take place April 16 at Shanghai International Circuit, had reportedly been in doubt for some time due to the host country's ongoing "Zero-COVID" lockdown policies. The policies have sparked civil unrest and protests against the government to the point that the nation's ruling Communist Party and president Xi Jinping have begun to alter their rhetoric on COVID.

According to Nate Saunders of ESPN, recent events and protests in China had accelerated F1's decision to not hold the Chinese Grand Prix. While the series is in talks about filling the now-vacant slot left on its 24-race schedule, the possibility exists that the slot left by the Chinese Grand Prix could be left empty, shortening the 2023 season to 23 races.

The Chinese Grand Prix has not been held since 2019, as it was one of the first major sporting events to be cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and has not been a part of the F1 schedule since. The Grand Prix has been held 16 times since 2004, with winners including Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg and more.