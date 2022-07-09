The Formula 1 race circuit heads to Spielberg, Austria this week for the Rolex Austrian Grand Prix 2022. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who has six wins in 2022 and currently sits atop the current Formula 1 Driver standings with a commanding 34-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, is looking to defend his F1 Austria title. Verstappen is listed at -175 (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who has become Verstappen's fiercest rival, is next at 3-1. Their teams, Red Bull and Ferrari, are No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2022 F1 constructor standings, respectively.

The green flag drops at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting seven winners during the 2021 NASCAR season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory. The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Top 2022 Formula 1 Austrian GP predictions

One massive shocker: McClure expects a return to contention for Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes F1 Team. By now it's no secret that Ferrari and Red Bull have made the smoothest adjustment to Formula 1's rules changes for the 2022 season, but McClure believe Mercedes is catching up.

While Hamilton's odds to win the race would suggest he's a long shot, McClure is expecting the seven-time F1 world champion driver to make a strong run at the checkered flag. As a result, McClure is backing Hamilton to finish on the podium this week at +270 odds.

How to make 2022 Austrian Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting another long-shot driver who surprises by challenging Verstappen and Leclerc for the victory in Austria.

So who wins the Austrian Grand Prix 2022?

2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -175

Charles Leclerc 3-1

Carlos Sainz 9-1

Lewis Hamilton 14-1

George Russell 18-1

Sergio Perez 20-1

Fernando Alonso 125-1

Lando Norris 175-1

Esteban Ocon 200-1

Pierre Gasly 400-1

Kevin Magnussen 500-1

Yuki Tsunoda 500-1

Daniel Ricciardo 500-1

Sebastian Vettel 500-1

Mick Schumacher 750-1

Lance Stroll 750-1

Valtteri Bottas 1000-1

Alexander Albon 1000-1

Guanyu Zhou 1000-1

Nicholas Latifi 2500-1