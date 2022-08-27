The 2022 Formula 1 schedule continues with the 2022 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium on Sunday. Carlos Sainz of Ferrari is the +260 betting favorite (risk $100 to win $260) in the latest 2022 Belgian Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who comes in at +275. Defending champion Max Verstappen ran the fastest lap in practice Friday and is getting +350 odds. Verstappen has an 80-point lead over Charles Leclerc (15-2) in the drivers' standings, while Red Bull has opened up a 97-point lead over Ferrari for the constructors' championship.

The green flag drops at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, and after a rainy practice on Friday, the weather is supposed to be ideal for race day. Before analyzing the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks of your own, be sure to check out the latest 2022 Belgian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting seven winners during the 2021 NASCAR season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory. The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Belgian GP leaderboard projection.

Top 2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP predictions

One massive shocker: McClure is fading current race favorite Carlos Sainz (13-5). The Ferrari driver captured his first career win at Silverstone last month and has regularly been in contention throughout the season but ranks fifth in the drivers' standings after a DNF in Austria.

Sainz also had a DNFs in Baku, Italy and Australia and that inconsistency has plagued both himself and Ferrari as a whole. In practice on Friday, Sainz ran the fifth-fastest lap and he's never finished inside the top 10 in seven career F1 starts at Spa, including three retirements and one DNS. See who the model is backing right here.

How to make 2022 Belgian Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting a triple-digit longshot to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard, and a driver outside the top five on the Belgian GP odds board to earn a surprising podium finish. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who it is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins the Belgian Grand Prix 2022? And which under-the-radar driver makes a charge towards the front? Check out the latest 2022 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 Belgian Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model with a proven history of auto racing success, and find out.

2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

See Belgian Grand Prix picks at SportsLine



Carlos Sainz 13-5

Lewis Hamilton 11-4

Max Verstappen 7-2

George Russell 11-2

Sergio Perez 13-2

Charles Leclerc 15-2

Fernando Alonso 65-1

Daniel Ricciardo 200-1

Lando Norris 250-1

Lance Stroll 300-1

Pierre Gasly 500-1

Sebastian Vettel 500-1

Kevin Magnussen 750-1

Alexander Albon 1000-1

Esteban Ocon 1000-1

Yuki Tsunoda 1000-1

Guanyu Zhou 1500-1

Valtteri Bottas 1500-1

Mick Schumacher 2000-1

Nicholas Latifi 2500-1