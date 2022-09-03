The 2022 Formula One season has reached its home stretch with just eight races remaining. On Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, F1 will make a stop in the Netherlands for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix, which will take place at Circuit Zandvoort. It will be a homecoming for Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who is dominating the 2022 Formula One standings. He has a commanding 93-point lead over second-place, occupied by Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez, as Verstappen has won nine of the 14 races entering the Dutch Grand Prix 2022.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari is the only other driver with multiple wins (three) this year. He's listed at 7-2 odds to win, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which only trails Verstappen at 5-6. Other contenders in the latest 2022 Dutch Grand Prix odds include Carlos Sainz (7-1) and Lewis Hamilton (15-2). Before analyzing the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2022 Dutch GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting seven winners during the 2021 NASCAR season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory. The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and again his win in Belgium last week. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Dutch GP leaderboard projection.

Top 2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP predictions

One massive shocker: McClure is calling for Hamilton (15-2) to struggle despite being one of the favorites after Friday's practice. Hamilton ran the second-fastest time in the first practice and then the third-fastest time in the second practice. The legend also finished runner-up at this race last year, and no win can match the Formula One resume of Hamilton.

He has the most F1 championships (seven), most wins (103) and most podium finishes (188). But 2022 has been a tough year for Hamilton and Mercedes as he sits in just sixth place in the 2022 Formula One standings and has yet to win a race. Hamilton was forced to retire in his last race for the first time this season which ended a streak of five straight podiums. Don't be swayed by the name recognition and positive results during practice as the model has Hamilton missing the podium altogether. See who the model is backing right here.

How to make 2022 Dutch Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting a longshot with odds of 20-1 to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard, and a driver at 1000-1 to earn a surprising finish. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who it is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins the Dutch Grand Prix 2022? And which under-the-radar driver makes a charge towards the front? Check out the latest 2022 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 Dutch Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model with a proven history of auto racing success, and find out.

2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

See Dutch Grand Prix picks at SportsLine



Max Verstappen 5-6

Charles Leclerc 7-2

Carlos Sainz 7-1

Lewis Hamilton 15-2

George Russell 11-1

Sergio Perez 20-1

Lando Norris 80-1

Fernando Alonso 200-1

Daniel Ricciardo 300-1

Esteban Ocon 350-1

Mick Schumacher 500-1

Lance Stroll 500-1

Kevin Magnussen 500-1

Valtteri Bottas 1000-1

Sebastian Vettel 1000-1

Pierre Gasly 1000-1

Guanyu Zhou 1500-1

Alexander Albon 1500-1

Yuki Tsunoda 1500-1

Nicholas Latifi 2500-1