The 2022 Formula 1 schedule continues on Sunday with the 2022 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, Sept. 11 with the race scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET. Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is the oldest purpose-built racing circuit in Europe, having been established in 1922, and the third-oldest in the world behind Brooklands and Indianapolis. Formula One began racing there in 1950 and has been back every year since except in 1980 when the Italian Grand Prix was held at Imola while Monza was undergoing renovations. Lewis Hamilton will be pursuing a record-setting sixth win at Monza but was only seventh-fastest in the second practice session on Friday.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the -200 betting favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest 2022 Italian Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerq at 13-5 and then Mercedes' George Russell at 8-1. Hamilton is a 35-1 longshot in the Italian GP odds with Mercedes winless through the first 15 races of the season. Before analyzing the 2022 Italian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2022 Italian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting seven winners during the 2021 NASCAR season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory. The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again each of the last two weeks in Belgium and the Netherlands. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Top 2022 Formula 1 Italian GP predictions

One massive shocker: McClure is fading Verstappen, the race favorite at -200 who has won each of the last four Formula 1 grand prixes. Verstappen is well on his way to his second consecutive drivers' championship with a massive 109-point lead in the stndings with just eight races remaining.

However, he's been retired in the last two Italian GPs and has never finished better than fifth in seven career Formula 1 starts at Monza. In practice on Friday, Verstappen was fifth-fastest in the first session and then second-fastest in the second session with Ferrari running the fastest lap in both outings. The model is not predicting him to cross the line first on Sunday. See who the model is backing right here.

2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -200

Charles Leclerc 13-5

George Russell 8-1

Carlos Sainz 35-1

Lewis Hamilton 35-1

Sergio Perez 50-1

Fernando Alonso 65-1

Esteban Ocon 125-1

Lando Norris 150-1

Daniel Ricciardo 750-1

Sebastian Vettel 1000-1

Valtteri Bottas 1500-1

Alexander Albon 1500-1

Lance Stroll 1500-1

Pierre Gasly 1500-1

Mick Schumacher 2000-1

Guanyu Zhou 2000-1

Kevin Magnussen 2000-1

Yuki Tsunoda 2000-1

Nicholas Latifi 2500-1