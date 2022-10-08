The 2022 Formula 1 schedule continues on Sunday with the 2022 Honda Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit on Sunday, Oct. 9. The race has a scheduled start time of 1 a.m. ET. Red Bull's Sergio Perez won last week in Singapore despite being assigned a five-second post-race penalty and Perez is just two points behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for second in the 2022 F1 standings. However, Max Verstappen of Red Bull still owns a 104-point lead for the drivers' championship while Red Bull has a 137-point lead for the constructors' championship.

Verstappen is the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Leclerc is at 15-4. Perez is at 11-1 and is sandwiched between Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (10-1) and George Russell (14-1) in the F1 Japan odds.

Top 2022 Formula 1 Japanese GP predictions

One massive shocker: McClure is fading Perez even though he's the fourth favorite for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix at 11-1. Perez captured his second win of the season and career last week in Singapore, winning by just under 2.6 seconds over Leclerc after being assessed a five-second penalty by FIA.

Now he's within striking distance of Leclerc for second in the standings but the 32-year-old Mexican hasn't enjoyed much success at the Suzuka Circuit. In nine career Japanese Grand Prix starts, Perez has never finished better than seventh and the model predicts he misses the podium again on Sunday. See who the model is backing right here.

2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -190

Charles Leclerc 15-4

Lewis Hamilton 10-1

Sergio Perez 11-1

George Russell 14-1

Carlos Sainz 18-1

Lando Norris 150-1

Fernando Alonso 200-1

Daniel Ricciardo 400-1

Esteban Ocon 400-1

Pierre Gasly 500-1

Sebastian Vettel 750-1

Lance Stroll 750-1

Yuki Tsunoda 1000-1

Valtteri Bottas 1500-1

Kevin Magnussen 1500-1

Mick Schumacher 2000-1

Alexander Albon 2000-1

Guanyu Zhou 2000-1

Nicholas Latifi 2500-1