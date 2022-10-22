The 2022 Formula 1 schedule continues on Sunday with the 2022 Aramco United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The race has a scheduled start time of 3 p.m. ET. Max Verstappen has already clinched the 2022 F1 World Championship for drivers and Red Bull can lock up its fifth-ever Formula 1 World Championship as a constructor with a win on Sunday. The win would end an eight-year run at the top of the constructors' standings for Mercedes. Ferrari is currently in second but would need an absolute collapse down the stretch from Red Bull to dig itself out of a 165-point hole.

Verstappen's win two weeks ago in Japan was his 12th of the season and guaranteed him the championship in 2022. He's listed as the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest 2022 United States Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Six-time United States Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is next on the odds board at 7-1 while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is at 15-2. Before analyzing the 2022 United States Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2022 United States GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting seven winners during the 2021 NASCAR season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory. The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands and Japan. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 United States GP leaderboard projection.

Top 2022 Formula 1 United States GP predictions

One massive shocker: the model is fading Sergio Perez even though he's the fourth favorite for the 2022 United States Grand Prix at 8-1. Perez began his Formula 1 career at the Australian Grand Prix in 2011 and finally captured his first victory in his 219th career start at Monaco earlier this season. He followed that up with a win in Singapore earlier this month and after a second-place finish in Japan two weeks ago, he's overtaken Leclerc for second place in the drivers' standings.

However, Perez's third-place finish at Circuit of the Americas last year was his only career podium finish in the United States and his average finish in nine career starts in Austin has been ninth. The model predicts that he misses the podium again on Sunday. See who the model is backing right here.

How to make 2022 United States Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting one double-digit longshot to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who he is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins the United States Grand Prix 2022? And which under-the-radar drivers makes a charge towards the front? Check out the latest 2022 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 United States Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model with a proven history of auto racing success, and find out.

2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

See US Grand Prix picks at SportsLine



Max Verstappen -200

Lewis Hamilton 7-1

Charles Leclerc 15-2

Sergio Perez 8-1

George Russell 14-1

Carlos Sainz 14-1

Lando Norris 200-1

Fernando Alonso 250-1

Esteban Ocon 400-1

Pierre Gasly 750-1

Daniel Ricciardo 750-1

Sebastian Vettel 750-1

Valtteri Bottas 1000-1

Lance Stroll 1000-1

Guanyu Zhou 1500-1

Yuki Tsunoda 1500-1

Kevin Magnussen 2000-1

Mick Schumacher 2000-1

Alexander Albon 2000-1

Nicholas Latifi 2000-1