The Miami International Autodrome was designed specifically by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross with the intention of attracting the interest of Formula 1. Ross had tried for years to bring the sport to Miami before he was finally rewarded with the 2022 Miami Grand Prix. Now, F1 will return to South Beach on Sunday for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and Red Bull Racing will be hoping to continue its dominance of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen leads the standings, while his teammate Sergio Perez is in second. Both drivers have managed a pair of wins as Red Bull Racing has swept the first four races. Verstappen is the -225 (bet $225 to win $100) favorite as the defending F1 Miami GP champion, while Sergio Perez is priced at +275 in the 2023 Miami Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

One massive shocker: The model is high on Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, even though he's a 40-1 longshot. Sainz hasn't hit the podium this season, but he's still fifth in the standings. He's also coming off a season where he captured his first victory at Silverstone in the 2022 British Grand Prix and finished with a total of nine podiums.

That includes a third-place finish in the 2022 Miami Grand Prix and the 28-year-old Spanish star will be among the fan favorites with Ferrari's massive following. Sainz is also the son of two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr., who won 26 times and had 97 podiums in his career on the rally circuit. The model is predicting Sainz outperforms his status as sixth favorite for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. See who else the model is backing and who it is fading right here.

2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -225

Sergio Perez +275

Fernando Alonso +1400

Charles Leclerc +1800

Lewis Hamilton +2800

Carlos Sainz +4000

George Russell +5000

Lance Stroll +12500

Lando Norris +20000

Esteban Ocon +30000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Oscar Piastri +50000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Alexander Albon +75000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Yuki Tsunoda +100000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Logan Sargeant +150000

Nyck de Vries +150000