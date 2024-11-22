After a couple of dominant seasons by Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, the 2024 F1 standings are more tightly bunched and the Formula 1 season will resume this weekend with one of its grandest spectacles. The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on Saturday on The Strip and will begin at 10 p.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) to take advantage of the dazzling lights. Verstappen won the first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, besting Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in second and teammate Sergio Perez in third by just over two seconds.

However, this has been a far more challenging season for Verstappen and he's the third-favorite at +500 in the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds, trailing Charles Leclerc (+250) and Lando Norris (+300). Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (+600) and Mercedes' George Russell (+700) round out the top five in this week's F1 odds.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is predicting a points finish for Esteban Ocon that would pay out +120. The 28-year-old French driver is coming off his fourth career podium finish, earning a second-place finish in Brazil three weeks ago before the break with his Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly coming in third for a double podium.

The performance vaulted Alpine from eighth in the constructors' standings to sixth and Ocon jumped from 19th in the drivers' standings to 14th. Ocon was a winner in Hungary in 2021 and he now has five points finishes (top 10) on the season. At the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, he finished a season-high fourth. See more 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix picks right here.

2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Charles Leclerc +250

Lando Norris +300

Max Verstappen +500

Carlos Sainz +600

George Russell +700

Lewis Hamilton +750

Oscar Piastri +1400

Sergio Perez +10000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Pierre Gasly +50000

Fernando Alonso +75000

Alexander Albon +100000

Yuki Tsunoda +100000

Lance Stroll +100000

Liam Lawson +100000

Franco Colapinto +150000

Valtteri Bottas +200000

Guanyu Zhou +250000