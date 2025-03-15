The 2025 Formula 1 season kicks off on Sunday with the 2025 Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in suburban Melbourne, and there's been a tectonic shift this offseason. Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes for Ferrari, setting the driver carousel in motion and leading to 10 total changes to the F1 starting grid. One driver who stayed put is McLaren's Lando Norris, who claimed pole position, and is listed as the +145 favorite (risk $100 to win $145) in the 2025 Australian Grand Prix odds after a strong finish to the 2024 season with a win in Abu Dhabi.

He's followed in the F1 odds this week by Max Verstappen (+230), Oscar Piastri (+390) and George Russell (+1000). Hamilton is +2000 for his Ferrari debut. The race begins at midnight ET on Sunday in Melbourne. Before analyzing the 2025 Australian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2025 Australian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is predicting a top-two finish for Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen that would pay out +150 (risk $100 to win $150). Verstappen has won the last four world championships in a row, but he had to survive a midseason scare where Red Bull found itself struggling to catch McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes in certain phases. However, he still managed nine wins on the season and finished 63 points clear of Norris for the title.

Now he sets his sights on a 2025 F1 season where he has a chance to match Michael Schumacher as the only driver in history to win five consecutive world titles. Verstappen won two of the last four races of the 2024 season to close out Norris and was top two in 13 of the 22 races on the Formula One schedule. He also won the 2023 Australian Grand Prix on the Albert Park Circuit. See more 2025 Australian Grand Prix picks right here.

2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Lando Norris +145

Max Verstappen +230

Oscar Piastri +390

George Russell +1100

Charles Leclerc +1500

Lewis Hamilton +2000

Alexander Albon +7000

Carlos Sainz +7500

Yuki Tsunoda +11000

Pierre Gasly +18000

Liam Lawson +18000

Kimi Antonelli +18000

Fernando Alonso +20000

Isack Hadjar +20000

Lance Stroll +42000

Jack Doohan +50000

Oliver Bearman +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

