The 2025 Formula 1 season is only three races old and we've already had three different winners, with McLaren winning with Lando Norris in Australia and then Oscar Piastri in China before four-time defending world champion Max Verstappen got Red Bull on the board last week in Japan. Now that trio of title contenders and the rest of the F1 field will set its sights on the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix this Sunday at the Bahrain International Circuit. Lando Norris is the +160 favorite in this week's F1 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and he's followed by Piastri (+180) and Verstappen (+300), but could this be the week that Ferrari or Mercedes finally makes a move to get into the championship race?

The lights go out at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday and the race is scheduled for 57 laps around the 15-turn, 3.363-mile circuit.

Top 2025 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is predicting a points finish (top 10) for Williams' Carlos Sainz Jr. that would pay out +175 at BetMGM. Sainz spent the last four years of his career with Ferrari but found himself without a ride when Hamilton made the jump to the Scuderia from Mercedes. However, he eventually landed with Williams and has one points finish so far this season.

That came in China after three teams (including both Ferraris) were disqualified for failing a post-race inspection. Now Sainz will look for his first regulation top-10 and he has recorded five consecutive points finishes in Bahrain, including podium finishes there in 2022 and 2024. His Williams teammate Alex Albon has been in the points all three races this season, so Williams has a quick car, it's just a matter of getting Sainz dialed in. See more 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix picks right here.

2025 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Lando Norris +160

Oscar Piastri +180

Max Verstappen +300

George Russell +1400

Charles Leclerc +2000

Lewis Hamilton +2000

Kimi Antonelli +6500

Yuki Tsunoda +10000

Isack Hadjar +20000

Alex Albon +20000

Carlos Sainz +20000

Liam Lawson +20000

Fernando Alonso +25000

Pierre Gasly +25000

Oliver Bearman +25000

Esteban Ocon +25000

Nico Hulkenberg +30000

Lance Stroll +30000

Jack Doohan +50000

Gabriel Bortoleto +50000

