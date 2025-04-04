After a week off early in the season, Formula 1 will resume on Sunday when the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix is held at the Suzuka International Racing Course. Lando Norris of McLaren won the first race of the 2025 F1 season and he's looking to put an end to Max Verstappen's four-year reign as world champion after giving his long-time friend a run in 2024. McLaren did overtake Red Bull Racing for the F1 constructors' championship last season and they'll field the top two favorites in the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix odds, with Norris priced at +160 and Oscar Piastri (the winner in China) at +175.

Meanwhile, Verstappen is priced at +700 and is followed by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari as well as Mercedes' George Russell, all at +1100 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The lights go out at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday in Suzuka. Before analyzing the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2025 Japanese GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of betting success in motorsports, correctly predicting 20 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021 as well. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also called all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and nailed each of his first seven wins in 2024.

It went on to predict Norris as a +200 winner in the Netherlands, a +190 winner in Singapore and a +250 winner in Abu Dhabi before projecting Norris for a +185 win at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is predicting a points finish (top 10) for Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso that would pay out +235 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Alonso is off to a sluggish start this season with no points in his first two starts, but it's not purely for a lack of speed in his Aston Martin. Teammate Lance Stroll finished sixth in Australia and was eventually moved up to ninth to collect points again in China after three post-race disqualifications.

Last season, Alonso was ninth in the F1 standings and more than tripled up his Aston Martin teammate in points, and he was a stunning fourth in the standings in 2023. The 43-year-old Spaniard has earned points in each of his last three trips to the Suzuka Circuit and he's also a two-time Japanese Grand Prix winner (though one of those victories came at Fuji Speedway in 2008). Look for the veteran to adjust after a week off to contemplate what went wrong in his two DNFs to start the season and get on the board with points for the first time in 2025. See more 2025 Japanese Grand Prix picks right here.

2025 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Lando Norris +160

Oscar Piastri +175

Max Verstappen +700

Lewis Hamilton +1100

Charles Leclerc +1100

George Russell +1100

Andrea Kim Antonelli +3500

Yuki Tsunoda +5000

Liam Lawson +15000

Carlos Sainz Jr. +15000

Alexander Albon +15000

Fernando Alonso +20000

Pierre Gasly +20000

Lance Stroll +25000

Isack Hadjar +25000

Esteban Ocon +25000

Oliver Bearman +25000

Nico Hulkenberg +25000

Jack Doohan +30000

Gabriel Bortoleto +30000

