With wins in three of the first four races and the top two drivers in the F1 standings, McLaren has picked up where it left off after winning the Formula 1 constructors' championship last season. Now they'll look to continue putting distance between themselves and the competition at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit when the lights go out at 1 p.m. ET. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris enjoyed a 1-2 finish last week in Bahrain and the two McLaren teammates are favorites this week as well, with Piastri listed at +110 by DraftKings Sportsbook while Norris is +160.

Meanwhile, four-time defending world champion Max Verstappen is third in the F1 standings and he's priced at +1100 after a disappointing sixth-place finish last week. Mercedes' George Russell is also at +1100 and he's followed up by Charles Leclerc (+1600) and Lewis Hamilton (+2200) of Ferrari's in this week's F1 odds. Before analyzing the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2025 Saudi Arabian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of betting success in motorsports, correctly predicting 20 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021 as well. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also called all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and nailed each of his first seven wins in 2024.

It went on to predict Norris as a +200 winner in the Netherlands, a +190 winner in Singapore and a +250 winner in Abu Dhabi before projecting Norris for a +185 win at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Then it stayed hot by calling Piastri's win in Bahrain (-275) last week. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2025 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix projected leaderboard.

Top 2025 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is predicting a points finish (top 10) for Williams' Carlos Sainz Jr. that would pay out +150 at BetMGM. Sainz looked like he was well on his way to a top-10 finish last week after qualifying eighth in Bahrain. However, Sainz was retired after a collision with Yuki Tsunoda left him with a large hole in his side panel on Lap 32. Now Sainz and Williams will go back to the drawing board and he'll hope to lean on some past successes in Jeddah.

Sainz finished eight, third and sixth in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively, at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and wasn't able to race last season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. Saudi Arabia was also the only race of the first seven last season where Williams had both its cars finish inside the top 15 and they've proven to have much more speed in 2025. See more 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix picks right here.

How to make 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix picks

The model has revealed its win prediction and is also targeting a driver going off with double-digit odds to make a surprising surge up the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP leaderboard. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who he is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025, and which stunning longshot charges toward the front? Check out the latest 2025 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that nailed all 26 of Verstappen's 30 wins since the start of 2023 as well as four of Norris's five wins the last two seasons and Piastri's win last week, and find out.

2025 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

See F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

Oscar Piastri +110

Lando Norris +160

Max Verstappen +11000

George Russell +1100

Charles Leclerc +1600

Lewis Hamilton +2200

Kimi Antonelli +4500

Yuki Tsunoda +13000

Alex Albon +15000

Isack Hadjar +15000

Pierre Gasly +15000

Carlos Sainz +15000

Jack Doohan +20000

Oliver Bearman +20000

Esteban Ocon +20000

Liam Lawson +20000

Fernando Alonso +25000

Nico Hulkenberg +30000

Lance Stroll +30000

Gabriel Bortoleto +30000