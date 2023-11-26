The Formula 1 season will conclude on Sunday at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the green flag scheduled to drop at 8 a.m. ET at the Yas Marina Circuit. It will be a victory lap for Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, who already wrapped up the drivers' championship and the constructors' championship months ago. Verstappen will be seeking his record 19th win of the season while Red Bull has won all but one race so far this season (20 of 21). However, there will still be compelling battles with big money on the line up and down the standings for the drivers and the constructors.

Verstappen has won the last three races at Yas Marina in a row and he's the -333 favorite (bet $333 to win $100) in the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix odds. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has a record five victories at Yas Marina and he's listed at +1800 in the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP odds. McLaren's Lando Norris (+1200), Red Bull's Sergio Perez (+1400) and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (+1600) are sandwiched between Verstappen and Hamilton on this week's F1 odds board.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Norris even though he's the second-favorite (+1200). Norris began his season horribly, failing to make the podium in his first nine starts and even failing to earn a point in five of those races. However, he put together a streak of 12 consecutive races where he finished eighth or better with seven podium finishes (six runner-ups) from the British Grand Prix until the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Unfortunately for Norris, disaster struck in Las Vegas when he qualified poorly and then crashed on the third lap of the race for his first retirement of the season. With Norris locked in a four-way battle for fourth in the standings and all three of his rivals collecting points, the result halted his momentum. Now he heads to Yas Marina, where he has never finished better than fifth in his career, and the model is predicting that he misses the podium again on Sunday. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix right here.

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

