For the only time this year, the 2023 Formula One season will put on three races in three straight weeks. The last of those takes place on Sunday at noon ET with the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Held at Autódromo José Carlos Pace, or better known as Interlagos, the race in Brazil's largest city is the 20th of 22 races on the Formula One schedule, and Max Verstappen was victorious over the last two weeks. He's done lots of winning entering the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, as his 16 victories is a new single-season record.

However, Verstappen is winless at Interlagos since 2019, which gives others hope at the Brazilian GP 2023. He is the -300 favorite, while three-time Sao Paulo GP winner, Lewis Hamilton is next in line at +700. The latest 2023 Brazilian GP odds have Lando Norris at +1100, while George Russell -- who won this race a year ago -- is at +1800.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed all 16 of Verstappen's wins so far in the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Sergio Perez even though he's the fourth-favorite (+1800) and has two victories this year. Perez ranks second in the F1 stanndings but the gap between him and Hamilton in third place is shrinking. The Red Bull driver has no podiums over his last five races, two of which have ended with him retiring. That includes last week in Mexico City when Perez had a miserable day in his native country, crashing into Turn 1 and being forced to retire on the very first lap.

Perez also is still searching for success in Brazil, as he's raced Interlagos 11 times in Formula One but has yet to reach a podium. His average finish is 8.9 across the 10 Brazilian GPs he's actually finished, and he had to retire in the other. Perez finished seventh at this race last year, while Red Bull teammate Verstappen could only muster a sixth-place finish, which is his worst finish in any race over the last calendar year. So, if Verstappen struggled as much at Interlagos, then Perez' prospects appear much more bleak as the model calls for him to not even make the top five. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix picks

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -300

Lewis Hamilton +700

Lando Norris +1100

Sergio Perez +1800

George Russell +2000

Charles Leclerq +2800

Oscar Piastri +3300

Carlos Sainz +3300

Fernando Alonso +12500

Esteban Ocon +30000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Daniel Ricciardo +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Lance Stroll +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Valtteri Bottas +75000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Logan Sargeant +150000