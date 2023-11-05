Just three races remain on the 2023 F1 calendar as the circuit makes a stop in Brazil on Sunday. The 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix will begin at 12 p.m. ET from Autódromo José Carlos Pace, also known as Interlagos. The Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 will be contested over 71 laps and 190 miles, with Interlagos one of the few tracks using a counter-clockwise driving configuration. This is Formula One's only stop in South America this year, and the 2023 Sao Paulo GP is the 51st running of the race.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Sergio Perez even though he's the fourth-favorite (+1800) and is in second-place of the 2023 Formula One standings. Despite being one of three current F1 drivers from the Americas, Perez hasn't experienced success when Formula One ventures to the Western Hemisphere. All six of his victories have come in Europe or Asia, and over his last 10 races in the Americas, he's made just two podiums.

A podium seems like a fantasy for Perez at Interlagos, much less a victory. He's had 11 starts at the track with five different teams, and he's yet to reach the podium. He actually has twice as many finishes outside the top 10 (four) than he has inside the top five (two) at the Brazilian Grand Prix. His current team in Red Bull has just one Sao Paulo GP win since 2014, but that came by the incomparable Verstappen. Red Bull has only three Brazilian GP podiums over that span, so its struggles coincide with Perez' at the track, making him one to avoid in 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix bets. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix right here.

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -300

Lewis Hamilton +700

Lando Norris +1100

Sergio Perez +1800

George Russell +2000

Charles Leclerq +2800

Oscar Piastri +3300

Carlos Sainz +3300

Fernando Alonso +12500

Esteban Ocon +30000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Daniel Ricciardo +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Lance Stroll +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Valtteri Bottas +75000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Logan Sargeant +150000