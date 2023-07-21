The 2023 Formula 1 season will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 9 a.m. ET. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won for a sixth consecutive race at the British Grand Prix, moving him into a tie for the fifth-longest winning streak in F1 history. Verstappen has won eight of the first 10 races of the season, and he's opened up a whopping 99-point lead in the 2023 Formula 1 standings over teammate Sergio Perez, who is the only other driver to win in 2023.

Red Bull will look to continue its dominance with Verstappen listed as the -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) in the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Perez is listed at 11-1, followed by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso at 12-1, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at 14-1 and McLaren's Lando Norris at 16-1. Before analyzing the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Hungarian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed Verstappen's wins over the first eight races of the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP predictions

One massive shocker: The model is high on Hamilton even though he is the fourth favorite at 14-1. As mentioned, Hamilton is an eight-time winner in Hungary and he's also been the runner-up at the Hungaroring in each of the last two seasons. Hamilton is currently fourth in the 2023 Formula 1 standings, but he's closing the gap on Alonso in third. He's also still within striking distance of Perez in second.

The seven-time world champion hasn't won in his last 33 starts, but he's coming off his fourth podium of the season at the British Grand Prix. In addition, there are few tracks that he knows better than the Hungaroring, making him an intriguing option at 14-1. See who else the model is backing and fading right here.

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -300

Sergio Perez +1100

Fernando Alonso +1200

Lewis Hamilton +1400

Lando Norris +1600

Charles Leclerc +2000

George Russell +2800

Carlos Sainz +3300

Oscar Piastri +8000

Lance Stroll +15000

Esteban Ocon +17500

Pierre Gasly +17500

Alexander Albon +40000

Daniel Ricciardo +50000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Logan Sargeant +100000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Yuki Tsunoda +100000