The 2023 Formula 1 season will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix on the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 1 a.m. ET. Red Bull Racing's streak of 15 consecutive victories and Max Verstappen's streak of 10 consecutive victories finally ended last week in Singapore, the team will look to regroup on a track where Red Bull dominated last season. Verstappen finished more than 27 seconds ahead of teammate Sergio Perez and Verstappen is the -333 (bet $333 to win $100) favorite in the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix odds.

Verstappen is the two-time defending world champion and he still holds a 151-point lead in the 2023 F1 standings after a disappointing fifth-place finish last week. Perez is next in the Japan GP odds at +1200 followed by McLaren's Lando Norris at +1400, last week's winner Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari at +1800 and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at +1800. Before analyzing the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Japanese GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed all 12 of Verstappen's wins so far in the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Ferrari's Carlos Sainz even though he is coming off a win and is tied for fourth favorite at +1800. It was the second career victory in Formula One for Sainz and a second consecutive podium finish for the Ferrari driver. However, Japan was a disaster for Sainz last season and he's only finished better than 10th once in six career starts at the Suzuka Circuit.

At the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, Sainz started third on the grid behind teammate Charles Leclerc and Verstappen on the podium but lost control on the hairpin turn in Lap 2 with torrential rain coming down and spun into the barriers. He had to be retired from the race. He was also retired from a race in Belgium just under two months ago, giving him seven retirements in the last two seasons. The model is predicting Sainz finishes outside the top five for the eight time this season on Sunday. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2023 Japanese Grand Prix picks

2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -333

Sergio Perez +1200

Lando Norris +1400

Carlos Sainz +1800

Lewis Hamilton +1800

Charles Leclerc +2000

George Russell +2200

Oscar Piastri +2800

Fernando Alonso +5000

Pierre Gasly +25000

Esteban Ocon +25000

Lance Stroll +30000

Alexander Albon +30000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Liam Lawson +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +75000

Kevin Magnussen +75000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Logan Sargeant +100000

Guanyu Zhou +100000