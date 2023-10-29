The 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix marks the start of the final four races of the 2023 F1 season. Max Verstappen wrapped up the driver's championship weeks ago, and he's aiming to become the first driver in Mexican Grand Prix history to win three races in a row. He's won the last three Formula One races and has won 13 of his last 14 F1 starts in a dominant season. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez sits second in the 2023 Formula One standings but is just 39 points ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton entering the Mexico City Grand Prix 2023.

Sunday's race begins at 4 p.m. ET from Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Verstappen's next victory will break his own record of 15 victories in a single-season, and he is the -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) to finish atop the podium. Hamilton follows at +700 in the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix odds, with other contenders including Perez (+700) and Lando Norris (+1600). Before analyzing the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Mexico City GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed all 15 of Verstappen's wins so far in the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2023 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix leaderboard projection.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Mexico City GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Hamilton even though he's the second-favorite (+700) and has two Mexican Grand Prix victories on his resume. Hamilton also finished runner-up in each of the last two stops in Mexico City, but he also had better form entering those races. That isn't the case this year as the seven-time F1 champ was disqualified last week in Austin, and he had car issues that forced him to retire in the previous race in Qatar.

Since Hamilton won this race in 2019, Mercedes has come up short in Mexico, with Hamilton, George Russell and Valtteri Bottas all in the driver's seat. Mercedes has an average finish of 5.8 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez since that last victory. Hamilton also hasn't had the best of success in North America in recent years, failing to win any of his last 10 starts in the continent. He's been competitive but not victorious over the last two years, and the model has Hamilton failing to even make the podium in Mexico. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting multiple longshots getting F1 odds of 33-1 or longer to make surprising surges up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs them could hit it big. You can find out who they are, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Mexico City Grand Prix 2023, and which under-the-radar drivers make stunning charges toward the front? Check out the latest 2023 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has already nailed all 15 of Verstappen's wins this season, and find out.

2023 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

See F1 Mexico City Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

Max Verstappen -300

Lewis Hamilton +700

Sergio Perez +1000

Lando Norris +1600

George Russell +2200

Carlos Sainz +3300

Oscar Piastri +3300

Charles Leclerc +3300

Fernando Alonso +8000

Esteban Ocon +25000

Pierre Gasly +25000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Lance Stroll +50000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Logan Sargeant +150000