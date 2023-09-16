The 2023 Formula 1 season will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix on the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 8 a.m. ET and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen will be looking to extend his record-breaking streak of 10 consecutive Formula 1 GP victories. Verstappen has 12 wins overall this season and has already built up a 145-point lead in the drivers' championship while Red Bull has won every race this year and have more than double the points of Mercedes, who sit second in the constructors' standings.

Verstappen is the -425 (bet $425 to win $100) favorite in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix odds while his teammate Sergio Perez, the only other driver to win this season, is next on the board at +950. They're followed by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (+1600), McLaren's Lando Norris (+2000) and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso (+2200) in the Singapore GP odds. Before analyzing the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Singapore GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed all 12 of Verstappen's wins so far in the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2023 Singapore Grand Prix leaderboard projection.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Singapore GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading McLaren's Lando Norris even though he is fourth favorite at +2000. McLaren has made improvements after a miserable start to the season where it finished out of the points entirely in three of the first five races. However, Norris hasn't exactly shown the consistency to be considered one of the favorites outside of Verstappen.

Outside finishes of fourth, second and second in Austria, Great Britain and Hungary over a three-race span, Norris has been outside the top five in every other race in 2023. That includes finishes of seventh, seventh and eighth in his last three starts heading into the Singapore Grand Prix. Norris is currently eighth in the F1 standings and is 30 points or more from both seventh-place George Russell and ninth-place Lance Stroll, leaving him looking pretty contented in the middle of the pack. See who else the model is backing and fading right here.

How to make 2023 Singapore Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting multiple longshots getting F1 odds of 28-1 or longer to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs them could hit it big. You can find out who he is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Singapore Grand Prix 2023, and which under-the-radar drivers make a stunning charge toward the front? Check out the latest 2023 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 Singapore Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has already nailed all 11 of Verstappen's wins this season, and find out.

2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

See F1 Singapore Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.



Max Verstappen -425

Sergio Perez +950

Lewis Hamilton +1600

Lando Norris +2000

Fernando Alonso +2200

George Russell +2800

Charles Leclerc +2800

Carlos Sainz +3300

Oscar Piastri +4000

Lance Stroll +25000

Pierre Gasly +40000

Alexander Albon +40000

Esteban Ocon +40000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Liam Lawson +100000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Logan Sargeant +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Kevin Magnessen +100000