Formula One will make its second stateside trip of the season when it travels to Austin for the 2023 United States Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET) at the Circuit of the Americas. The US Grand Prix has a storied history on the F1 calendar since first taking place in 1959. Max Verstappen, who clinched his third straight World Drivers' Championship title in Qatar two weeks ago, has won the last two races at this track. He sealed his latest championship with a win during the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, and he backed it up with a win at the Qatar Grand Prix the following day.

Verstappen is the -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100) in the latest 2023 United States Grand Prix odds, while Lando Norris (12-1) and Oscar Piastri (14-1) are next in line. One of the other 2023 United States Grand Prix contenders is Lewis Hamilton (22-1), but who should you include in your 2023 United States Grand Prix bets? Before analyzing the 2023 United States Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 United States GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed all 14 of Verstappen's wins so far in the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2023 Formula 1 United States GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Norris even though he has made three straight podiums and is the second-favorite at +1200. He has been at his best of late, with his three straight podium finishes highlighting McClaren's intent to claim a Grand Prix victory before the end of the season. However, Verstappen is one win shy of equaling his own record for most wins in a single F1 season, and he is virtually a lock to take one of the spots on the podium.

Norris was in the hunt for Sunday's pole position, ultimately coming up short to Leclerc by 0.130s. He told reporters that "Max is pretty much guaranteed to come through and probably win again," and he also has to deal with Ferrari and Mercedes. Norris is still in an advantageous position on the front row, but he has not had much success in the United States, failing to podium in his last five starts at COTA. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 United States Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2023 United States Grand Prix picks

2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -400

Lando Norris +1200

Oscar Piastri +1400

Sergio Perez +2000

Lewis Hamilton +2200

George Russell +2500

Carlos Sainz +2800

Charles Leclerc +2800

Fernando Alonso +8000

Pierre Gasly +40000

Esteban Ocon +40000

Alexander Albon +40000

Lance Stroll +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Valtteri Bottas +75000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Logan Sargeant +150000