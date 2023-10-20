The 2023 Formula One season makes its second stop in the States when it heads to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday. The 2023 United States Grand Prix is the 18th of 22 F1 races, with Max Verstappen having already wrapped up the championship. The Red Bull Racing star is also the two-time defending race winner at COTA, and a victory at the United States Grand Prix 2023 would make Verstappen the fourth driver to three-peat. Lewis Hamilton was the last, winning four straight from 2014-17, and he sits third in the 2023 F1 standings behind Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET with Verstappen the -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100). McLaren's Lando Norris is at +1200 in the latest 2023 U.S. Grand Prix odds, with teammate Oscar Piastri at +1400. Hamilton is a +2200 longshot as he seeks his first F1 race victory since 2021. Before analyzing the 2023 United States Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 United States GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed all 14 of Verstappen's wins so far in the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2023 United States Grand Prix leaderboard projection.

Top 2023 Formula 1 United States GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Norris even though he has made three straight podiums and is the second-favorite at +1200. The British driver got off to a slow start this year, failing to make a podium over the first nine races. However, a return to England at the British Grand Prix in July kickstarted his season. All five of his podiums have come in the eight races since then, and he's finished no worse than eighth place over these races.

However, Norris hasn't had the best success in the States, failing to even place in the top five in any of his five previous attempts at either the U.S. Grand Prix or the Miami GP. The 2023 United States Grand Prix will be Norris' 100th career Formula One start, but he's still searching for his first career victory. While he's shown in-season improvement this year, the model calls for him to struggle in Texas and finish off the podium on his fourth straight attempt at the race. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 United States Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2023 United States Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting multiple longshots getting F1 odds of 20-1 or longer to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs them could hit it big. You can find out who they are, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the United States Grand Prix 2023, and which under-the-radar drivers make a stunning charge toward the front? Check out the latest 2023 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 United States Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has already nailed all 14 of Verstappen's wins this season, and find out.

2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

See F1 United States Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.



Max Verstappen -400

Lando Norris +1200

Oscar Piastri +1400

Sergio Perez +2000

Lewis Hamilton +2200

George Russell +2500

Carlos Sainz +2800

Charles Leclerc +2800

Fernando Alonso +8000

Pierre Gasly +40000

Esteban Ocon +40000

Alexander Albon +40000

Lance Stroll +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Valtteri Bottas +75000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Logan Sargeant +150000