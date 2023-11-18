The Las Vegas Strip is one of the most iconic places in the world and the best racing drivers on the planet will be whipping past the bright lights of Vegas casinos at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The newest addition to the Formula 1 schedule will begin on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET and will twist through the streets of downtown Las Vegas. The 17-turn, 3.853-mile street circuit will include a cornering section around the Las Vegas Sphere and will also have a lengthy straightaway down Las Vegas Boulevard on what's forecasted to be an unusually cool evening in Vegas with temperatures in the low 50s.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has made history at every turn this season, setting a record with 10 consecutive wins and winning 17 of the first 20 races this season to set a new single-season F1 record for victories. Verstappen is the -250 favorite (bet $250 to win $100) in the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds, followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (+195). Before analyzing the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Las Vegas GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed all 17 of Verstappen's wins so far in the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix leaderboard projection.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Hamilton even though he's the fourth favorite and is a seven-time world champion. Once the most dominant driver in the sport having won six championships in a seven-year span, Hamilton is in the midst of a career-long 43-race winless drought. The streak began on the final day of the 2021 season, where he finished second to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi to lose the title by just eight points.

The following season, Mercedes attempted to make some drastic equipment changes to put Hamilton back on top and struggled mightily. Hamilton finished sixth in the F1 standings and had the first winless season of his career. This season, he's back up to third in the standings but he's only managed two podium finishes in his last 10 starts and in his last four starts he's had an eight-place finish, a disqualification and a retirement. The model predicts another tough day for Mercedes, with Hamilton failing to reach the podium again. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting multiple longshots getting F1 odds of 25-1 or longer to make surprising surges up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs them could hit it big. You can find out who they are, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions, at SportsLine.

So who wins the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023, and which under-the-radar drivers make stunning charges toward the front? Check out the latest 2023 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has already nailed all 17 of Verstappen's wins this season, and find out.

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds, field, contenders

See F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

Max Verstappen -250

Charles Leclerc +195

George Russell +1800

Lewis Hamilton +5000

Carlos Sainz +5000

Sergio Perez +5000

Fernando Alonso +7000

Alex Albon +20000

Pierre Gasly +20000

Lando Norris +20000

Logan Sargeant +20000

Valtteri Bottas +20000

Oscar Piastri +42000

Kevin Magnussen +42000

Guanyu Zhou +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Lance Stroll +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Daniel Ricciardo +50000