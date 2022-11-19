The 2022 Formula 1 season will conclude on Sunday with the 2022 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. The race will begin at 8 a.m. ET and the battle to watch will be Red Bull's Sergio Perez vs. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as the rivals fight for second in the 2022 F1 standings. Max Verstappen has already clinched the title but Perez and Leclerc enter Sunday sitting on exactly 290 points so Sunday's race will ultimately determine who finishes as runner-up to the back-to-back champion.

Verstappen is the -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100) in the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Leclerc and Perez are both listed at 12-1. George Russell is listed at 11-2 coming after claiming Mercedes' first win of the season last week and his teammate Lewis Hamilton is priced at 11-4 in this week's F1 odds. Before analyzing the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2022 Abu Dhabi GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting seven winners during the 2021 NASCAR season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory. The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States and Mexico. He also nailed Leclerc's podium finish for a +190 payout in Austin. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Top 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP predictions

One massive shocker: the model is fading Sergio Perez even though he is in a battle for second and listed at 12-1 in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix odds. The 32-year-old Mexican driver has two victories on the season but he's coming off a disappointing seventh-place finish in Brazil and has now missed the podium in eight of his last 13 races.

Perez finished 15th in Abu Dhabi last season (his first with Red Bull) and had to be retired the year prior while driving for BWT Racing Point. It will be interesting to see how much support he receives from Red Bull with both championships already under wraps and Verstappen pursuing a historic 15th win but the model predicts he finishes outside the top five. See who the model is backing right here.

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -110

Lewis Hamilton 11-4

George Russell 11-2

Charles Leclerc 12-1

Sergio Perez 12-1

Carlos Sainz 22-1

Fernando Alonso 150-1

Lando Norris 200-1

Esteban Ocon 200-1

Daniel Ricciardo 400-1

Valtteri Bottas 500-1

Sebastian Vettel 500-1

Pierre Gasly 1000-1

Kevin Magnussen 1000-1

Lance Stroll 1000-1

Guanyu Zhou 1500-1

Alexander Albon 1500-1

Mick Schumacher 1500-1

Yuki Tsunoda 2000-1

Nicholas Latifi 2500-1